As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, Address Beach Resort is gearing up to offer an unforgettable experience for all its guests. From lavish iftar feasts to delightful afternoon teas and relaxing hubbly bubbly sessions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this iconic Dubai hotel.

Here is what’s happening at Address Beach Resort this Ramadan.

Iftar at The Restaurant

Offer: Throughout Ramadan, from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, an iftar buffet with juice and water priced at Dhs228 per adult, 50 per cent off for kids aged six to 12, kids under six eat free.

Step into The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort and prepare to be wowed by a lavish iftar spread. From Arabic classics like cold and hot mezze, shawarma, and lamb as well as international favourites, seafood delights, and mouthwatering desserts. The ambience is set with soft background music and decorative lanterns, creating a serene and welcoming atmosphere.

Hubbly Bubbly at Li’Brasil

Offer: Throughout Ramadan enjoy hubbly bubbly for Dhs99 per flavour.

After breaking your fast, unwind at Li’Brasil with a selection of classic hubbly bubbly flavours for just Dhs99 each. This fusion spot, blending Lebanese and Brazilian cuisines, offers a fantastic setting to relax and indulge in post-iftar delights. Whether you prefer to dine indoors or the inviting outdoor terrace, Li’Brasil promises a flavourful culinary experience.

‘1001 Arabian Nights’ Afternoon Tea at The Lounge

Offer: Throughout March enjoy Arabic dishes, coffee and a mocktail for Dhs150

Experience the magic of Ramadan with the ‘1001 Arabian Nights’ Afternoon Tea at The Lounge. Available daily from 3pm to 10pm, this special tea set includes a tantalising array of Arabic-inspired dishes, speciality coffee, and the mocktail of the month. No reservations are required, so walk in and enjoy.

For reservations, call (0)4 879 8866 or email DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR. Tel: (0)4 879 8866 addresshotels.com

