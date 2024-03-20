Have a hip-hopping weekend…

The Easter weekend is right around the corner and Dubai has a spectacular lineup of all the wonderful things to keep yourself and your little ones busy for the fun and activity-filled weekend. From brunches to easter egg hunts to barbecues on the grass make 2024 the best easter in Dubai yet.

Here are all the spectacular ways to celebrate Easter in Dubai 2024.

Ce La Vi

If you know, you know. Not only are the views at Ce La Vi spectacular but the food is unrivalled as well. This Easter celebrate the special day with an extension of their brunch where you can enjoy incredible sushi, delightful dishes and of course a special Easter dessert.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 champagne, Dhs790 rose champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111 @celavidubai

Green Planet

Step into the tropical rainforest and get involved in an exciting easter egg hunt got the whole weekend. Get hints while you wander around, there are fun activities and DIY crafts to get involved in too. Meet the lovable mascots and Green Planet’s very own special easter bunny.

Green Planet, City Walk, Mar 29,30 and 31. @thegreenplanetdubai

Reform Social and Grill

Your favourite family-friendly gastropub is hosting a stunning Easter barbecue complete with a market, easter egg hunts, live music and hot cross buns. Wander around the area and enjoy an afternoon of all sorts of fun. The roast starts from Dhs135 per person and the market will run from 12pm to 6pm.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Sun Mar 31, 12pm to 6pm, Dhs135 for roast. Tel: (0)4 454 2638 @reformdubai

Alizée

Enjoy a special Easter Bruch at the newly opened Banyan Tree restaurant, Alizée. Delight in a fantastic and quintessential easter delight from 1pm to 4pm on Easter Sunday from Dhs325 per person.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Sun Mar 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs650 champagne. Tel: (0)4 556 5466 @alizeedubai

Rhodes W1

From the iconic Gary Rhodes, Rhodes W1 is inviting you to the Rhodes roast, Easter edition. a three-course meal with classics such as coronation prawn cocktail to start, followed by a roast of your choice and rounded out with an apple and blackberry crumble – count us in. Priced at Dhs175, the roast also has a two-for-one offer. We’ll see you there.

Rhodes, W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sun Mar 31, 1pm to 8pm, from Dhd175. Tel: (0)4 317 6000

Signor Sassi

A set menu awaits for an Easter eggs-travaganza at Signor Sassi, the menu is priced at Dhs575 and is a four-course menu that is full of incredible siches such as their iconic Ravioli al Tartufo or the Chilean sea bass with clams. From Saturday, March 30 to Monday, April 1 this menu is available for lunch or dinner.

Signor Sassi, St. Regis Gardens Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, Sat Mar 30 to Mon Apr 1, Dhs575 for four-course menu. Tel: (0)4 278 4848

Dinner by H

The renowned restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is inviting guests to enjoy a four-course tasting menu that draws inspiration from the royal courts of England, dating back as far as the 13th century.

Dinner by H, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Fri Mar 29 to Mon Apr 1 7pm to 11pm, Dhs850 per person. atlantis.com

Cucina

Easter in Italy is always special and it’s no different at Cucina this year. Enjoy a buffet-style lunch that is complete with a pork section and all the quintessential Italian delicacies.

Cucina, Marriott The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun Mar 31, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 666 1408 @cucinathepalm

Aquaventure

Easter 2024 at Aquaventure Dubai is full of fantastical and fun surprises for the little ones to enjoy. The Splasher Mountain will be dropping Easter eggs filled with fantastical prizes and once the bucket flips you’re invited to find the special eggs to win big. The bucket will drop between 8.30am and 9am. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 9.30 until 10am.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Sun Mar 31, 8.30am to 10am, activites complimentary for Aquaventure guests. aquaventureworld.com

Guerlain Spa

Who says you can’t treat yourself this Easter? Step into a relaxing world at the Guerlain Spa for a 90-minute facial, a pampering foot ritual and a reflexology massage. Valid from March 25 to March 31. Book yourself in for a spectacular experience.

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm, Mon 25 Mar to Sun Mar 31, 10am to 9pm, Dhs995 per person. Tel: (0)4 440 1010

The Roast by Bubbalicious

If you’ve been in Dubai long enough then you’ll know that this is the place to be on Easter Sunday. This Easter enjoy a Willy Wonka themed roast at Mina’s Kitchen. There’s a fantastic Easter hunt, with a full British roast, what more could you need?

The Roast by Bubbalicious, Mina’s Kitchen, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Sun Mar 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 kids aged 6 to 12, Dhs295 soft, Dhse350 house, Dhs450 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 511 7373 @minaskitchen_dxb

Mina Brasserie

There’s an egg-citing easter special waiting for you at Mina Brasserie on this special weekend. delight in all your quintessential easter dishes and enjoy the DIFC hotspot of Mina Brasserie while you do so. Kids can enjoy easter egg painting and other fun activities too.

Mina Brasserie, DIFC, Sun Mar 31 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs520 house, Dhs720 premium, Dhs130 kids aged 6-12, kids under 5 free. Tel: (0)4 506 0100 @minabrasseridubai

Zala Bab Al Shams

This Easter opt in for a desert landscape picnic at the gorgeous oasis that is Bab Al Shams. An afternoon of picnicking, easter egg hunting and a delightful roast awaits. Zala’s lawn will be a perfect spot for a fun and festive day.

Zala, Bab Al Shams, Mar 30 and 31 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs195 children 4-11 and Dhs50 per adult or child for picnic. Tel: (0)4 809 6194 babalshams.com

London Social Garden

Venture into Notting Hill this Easter, okay – not really, but The Ritz-Carlton JBR Secret Parties at the London Social Garden for a special Easter brunch. On Saturday, March 30 from 1pm to 4pm enjoy the quintessentially British lunch.

London Social Garden brunch, The Ritz-Carlton, JBR, Sat Mar 30, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs695 sparkling. @secretpartiesdxb / @londonsocialgardenbrunch

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen

Enjoy a traditional Sunday Roast at Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen this Easter Sunday. A two-course menu will cost Dhs175 per person and Dhs95 for kids. Sit back and enjoy the last of the alfresco dining with all of the trimmings.

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen, Souk Madinat, Umm Sequimm, Sun Mar 31, Dhs175 for adults, Dhs95 for children. Tel: (0)58 599 4659 @mezzaninedubai