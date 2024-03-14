From sumptuous set menus to traditional buffets with live music…

During Ramadan 2024, iftar in Abu Dhabi is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word literally means ‘break fast’).

Even if you’re not fasting, iftars are a great entry point for learning and sharing in how others experience this very special time of year. Ramadan Kareem Abu Dhabi…

These are the best places for iftar in Abu Dhabi 2024.

99 Sushi Restaurant & Bar

True to its authentic Japanese haute cuisine, the iftar menu features 12 fantastic courses, a collection of the award-winning concept’s much-loved signatures. Highlights include king crab leg au gratin, sea bass flambe, teriyaki jus glazed lamb rack and salmon fillet maki.

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs235. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

African Lounge

This Africa-inspired wonder, as part of the prestigious Flamingo Collection on Al Maryah Island, invites you to embark on a flavorful journey through their new Iftar menu, ‘The Journey’. Featuring globally-inspired sharing plates prepared with the finest local and seasonal ingredients, this fabulous four-course feast features grilled bao buns with aromatic Malay spiced butter, prawn sosaties and crispy corn fritters, Wagyu steak or chicken pot pie, and desserts such as the vanilla panna cotta or the classic sticky toffee pudding. That, and so much more to unravel at this marvellous new menu.

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, daily from sunset, Dhs500 for two. Tel: (0)2 675 9302. @african_lounge

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Break fast like the Bedouins with iftar under the stars at Al Wathba. With an elevated touch, tuck into a traditional feast alfesco, with a bonfire for warmth and the sounds of the qanun for entertainment.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, sunset to 10pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

Anantara Sir Bani Yas

For those keen to visit Sir Bani Yas Island, there’s a special iftar set menu at casual Arabic restaurant AlShams within Desert Islands Resort & Spa featuring Middle Eastern dishes. Large groups of 10 people or more receive a 20 per cent discount.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas, from sunset, Dhs279. Tel: (0)2 801 5400. @anantarasirbaniyas

Assymetri

A traditional iftar buffet, featuring live stations and refreshing Ramadan drinks for Dhs159 per person. Shisha is also available.

Radisson Blu Yas Island, Yas Plaza Hotels, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs159, Dhs79 for children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @radissonbluyas

Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Artisan Kitchen promises a lavish iftar spread this Ramadan, complete with traditional flavours as well as internationally influenced live cooking stations. The package also includes Ramadan juices.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs375. Tel: (0)2 205 3032. babalqasr.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Step into the world of Layali Al Baraka’s traditional majlis pop-up, where guests will be welcomed to an exclusive culinary carnival featuring special dishes curated using recipes passed down by local Emirati chefs. Diners can also expect a range of dishes from both Li Beirut, Jose by Pizarro, and SOLE as well as desserts by executive pastry chef and chef to the Royals, chef Sumeda. As the sun sets, diners will have the chance to win exclusive daily prizes, ranging from luxurious staycations to indulgent spa treatments.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210 (weeks two and three), Dhs180 (weeks one and four). Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers

COYA Abu Dhabi

Prepare for an opulent celebration of Peruvian flavours and tradition at COYA Abu Dhabi. Set against Al Maryah Island’s golden sunset views, the experience includes authentic Peruvian cuisine and a unique COYA spirit. From soup of the day to divine pastel de datiles, each dish is COYA favourite, with appetisers like maki de champiñones and main courses, including arroz Nikkei and grilled salmon with miso.

Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 7.30pm, Dhs239 (food only). Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Indulge in a luxurious Ramadan at The Majlis by the Sea, a stunning beachfront tent in the capital. Against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, enjoy live Arabic music and exquisite decor inspired by the Middle East. Expect a medley of Michelin-starred cuisine, including dishes from both Talea and Hakkasan alongside Emirati and Arab flavours. With indoor and outdoor seating, plus shisha, it promises an unforgettable Ramadan experience.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs345, half price for children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi

Emirates Park Zoo

One of the city’s most unique iftars awaits at Emirates Park Zoo. The annual Eat & Feed iftar was made for fun family evenings out, and includes complimentary entry to Emirates Park Zoo, a traditional iftar buffet, and the opportunity to engage in some interactive animal feeding too, all for Dhs119.

Emirates Park Zoo, 12th St – Al Bahyah – Abu Dhabi, daily from sunset, Dhs119. emiratesparkzooandresort.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Al Andalus Ramadan experience returns this year able to accommodate a whopping 450 guests each night, with live cooking stations, whole lamb carving, ouzi stations, and a spectacular buffet showcase a delightful array of barbecued meats and seafood for guests to enjoy. Positioned on the Falcon Lawn along Abu Dhabi Creek, Al Andalus Tent offers breathtaking views of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs289. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The lavish iftar at Sahha features a selection of hot and cold mezze, and a variety of cuisine including Arabic, Asian and Indian. Plus, all your usual beloved Ramadan juices.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs240. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Grand Millennium’s Layali restaurant invites you to iftar in the beautiful outdoor tent, where live cooking stations and music await.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs190. Tel: (0)56 990 1991. @layalishahrazad.ad

Grills @ Chill’O

A surf ‘n’ turf iftar ideal for families and friends with award-winning Levantine cuisine featuring live stations serving seafood and mixed grills. Think half a plate of paella, and the other half filled with lamb ouzi. A live oud performance provides the mellow entertainment.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs285 with Ramadan drinks, add Dhs45 for soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Hickory’s Restaurant

As the sun sets, family and friends are welcome to share an iftar experience in the Hickory dining room at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, overlooking picturesque views of the mangroves. Expect a buffet of mezze followed by a meat or seafood platter.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs210 per person, Dhs95 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. viyagolf.com/ramadan

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Guests can relish an exquisite buffet al fresco at The Courtyard while enjoying live entertainment. The menu includes refreshing Ramadan juices, heartwarming soups like lentil and harira, a range of hot and cold mezze, including hummus, moutabel, fattoush and stuffed vine leaves. Also find lamb okra, samak harra, butter chicken and live cooking stations serving mixed grills, lamb ouzi, chicken shawarma, falafel, manakish and pasta.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195, half price for children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)52 547 6318. @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Jing Asia

Shisha, music and a traditional iftar buffet featuring live cooking stations is served at Jing Asia, Crowne Plaza Yas Island.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Plaza Hotels, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs159, Dhs79 for children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)50 662 4957. @jingasisyasisland

José by Pizarro

Iftar with a Spanish twist at José by Pizarro—the vibrant Spanish restaurant in Conrad Abu Dhabi. Prepare for a unique tapas experience with nine mouthwatering tapas dishes, including the renowned croquetas and lamb neck paella.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, sunset to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @josebypizarro

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

At the beautiful ballroom within Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, up to 250 guests can dive into a huge iftar buffet, featuring live stations of Turkish ice cream, kunafe and more.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, from sunset, Dhs280. Tel: (0)2 811 4444. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Li Beirut

Li Beirut at Conrad Abu Dhabi offers a delightful set menu featuring premium mezze, succulent grilled kebabs and traditional Lebanese desserts, all accompanied by live music.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, sunset to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers

The Lighthouse

Trust The Lighthouse to thoughtfully curate in-venue iftar experience featuring a menu that includes free-flow starters, a choice of a main course, a decadent dessert, and unlimited soft drinks for just Dhs199. Highlights from the a la carte menu for entrees include the baked feta, while a main must-have is the exquisite grilled salmon fillet.

Yas Bay Waterfront, sunset, Dhs199. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. @thelighthouse_ae

LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi

For a most luxurious iftar experience, make your way to the home of French Mediterranean cuisine, LPM Abu Dhabi. During Ramadan, the soup changes every week, starting with butternut, then cauliflower, panais, and concluding with carrot and cumin. This year, starters include iconic dishes such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil, and snails with garlic butter. Then choose from four thoughtfully-curated main course dishes, including pan-fried sea bream with pesto, and a grilled sirloin with tarragon mustard.

The Galleria – Al Maryah Island, iftar specials served from 6pm. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Mazaj Bab Al Bahr

Break fast at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s Mazaj Bab Al Bahr with a specially crafted three-course set-menu blending the culinary traditions of Lebanon, Turkey, and the UAE.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Ramadan with a sumptuous Arabian Nights-themed iftar within the Oasis Tent. Expect a Bedouin-style feast that includes regional signatures such as Emirati machbous, Jordanian mansaf and Moroccan tajine.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs350, half price for children six to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

Penelope’s

On the pretty Yas Marina waterfront, enjoy a relaxed iftar set menu at Penelope’s Brasserie – Jazz Bar Américain. Priced at Dhs200, the dining experience begins with a selection of appetising starters. Following the traditional breaking of the fast, guests can savour a nourishing soup, followed by a choice of main and sweet desserts.

Penelope’s Yas Marina, Yas Island, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)50 204 2475. penelopes.ae/

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Break your fast with delicious – and authentic – Turkish cuisine from the main restaurant’s signature buffet, with live traditional Turkish music to help create the mood.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Live culinary stations offer traditional dishes and refreshing drinks alongside a live oud player at Aqua restaurant. Alfresco seating available.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs235 (week one and four), Dhs255 (week two and three). Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Look forward to an elevated iftar experience served with a side of spectacular Saadiyat Beach views. Enjoy a range of Arabic mezze to start followed by a mixed grill or seafood platter.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs210, Dhs95 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. viyagolf.com/ramadan

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

The beautiful Ramadan tent at Sim Sim is one of the city’s most dazzling iftar offerings. Expect to enjoy an indulgent buffet served up against the soft glow of lanterns and a musical serenade from an Arabic duo.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotana.com

Saffron

Experience the essence of Ramadan with this authentic Arabic and international offering, including hot and cold mezze, a variety of salads and soups, hearty main courses such as lamb ouzi, mixed grill, shawarma stations and more. A live oud player serenades throughout iftar.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs190, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 307 5553. pearlrotana.com

Sidekicks

Experience the spirit of Ramadan with an exquisite iftar at The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton’s Sidekicks, featuring a diverse array of cuisine and flavours.

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. hilton.com

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

A traditional iftar at Corniche All Day Dining, with a wide variety of gourmet international dishes, including live station serving seafood and mixed grills.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs245 with Ramadan drinks, add Dhs45 for soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Sofra

The sumptuous buffet at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi’s Sofra is made up of authentic flavours of the region and beyond. Adding extra flair this year are guest chefs from Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, who have been flown in to showcase authentic Turkish flavours.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs288. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Terrace on the Corniche will serve up a medley of international flavours at its extensive iftar buffet. Begin with fresh hot and cold appetizers, then fuel up with mains and desserts inspired by flavours spanning the Mediterranean, India, Turkey, and beyond.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, sunset to 11pm, Dhs260. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Whether you prefer the tranquillity of dining outdoors or indoor seating, Oléa offers both at its extensive iftar buffet.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, sunset to 11pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. oleaabudhabi.com

Traders Hotel

Afya, in Traders Hotel, serves a diverse selection of iftar treats complemented by refreshing, season-inspired beverages. Enjoy a 20 per cent discount when dining between March 9 and 15.

Traders Hotel, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)2 510 8888. shangri-la.com

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Look forward to an elevated iftar experience served with endless options typical of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s all-day dining restaurant, Garage.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club

Live cooking stations offering shish tawook, smoky kebabs and tender lamb chops, alongside international favourites such as lasagna, pesto chicken and lamb stew.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. viyagolf.com/ramadan

Yas Island Rotana

Choices x Rangoli invites guests to break fast at their iftar buffet where live cooking stations and the finest Ramadan drinks take centre stage for Dhs179 per person.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Plaza Hotels, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs159, Dhs79 for children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 656 4000. @yasislandrotana