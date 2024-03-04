Sponsored: Experience the dinner and a show in a whole new light this Ramadan…

With Ramadan set to return this March, it will be business as usual at Dubai’s award-winning dinner and a show, Billionaire. Known as the masters of extravaganza, Billionaire Dubai unveils a spectacular new show for this special time of year, tastefully modified to reflect the season.

Those that know and love Billionaire Dubai for its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts and emotive vocal performances can look forward to those same enchanting performances throughout the coming weeks. An impressive display of dazzling new costumes provides the backdrop for a sophisticated show that invites guests to discover Billionaire in a whole new light.

On the culinary agenda, Billionaire Dubai’s decadent menu is an extension of the elegant theatrics that guests enjoy on stage. Fusing the best bits of Italian and Japanese cuisines, acclaimed chef Batuhan Piatti, using the finest ingredients to present a menu of deliciously diverse crowd pleasers that it’s impossible to tire of.

There will also be some new specials added just for Ramadan, with themed desserts adding a sweet note to the final dinner course. Tuck into a creamy date ice cream, or enjoy a flavour sensation with the baklava cheesecake, given a modern, Billionaire touch for this month.

It’s sure set to be show-stopping…

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa Street, 9pm to late, Tuesday to Sunday. Tel: (0) 4 510 3100 or Whatsapp (056) 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial