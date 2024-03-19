Like the cinema, but better…

Sure, the scores of iconic movies sound just fine when you listen to them on your mobile phone or your home theatre system. But just imagine how it would sound when paired with a live orchestra.

And this is exactly what Dubai Opera is bringing to us from May 11 to 13. Three iconic films will be showcased on the screen at the gorgeous Dubai Opera, backed by the Armenian State Symphony and the Dubai Festival Chorus who will play for you live as you watch the film.

If you don’t have your tickets yet, best to get them quickly because seats are sure to sell out by movie fans.

Here are the 3 films that will be showcased

Star Wars: A New Hope

When: May 11, 2024 | 2pm and 8pm

Fan of Star Wars or not, you know the iconic tune, and fans will be able to join in the rebellion against the dark forces of the Empire at Dubai Opera on May 11, 2024. Led by Anthony Gabriel, the audience is sure to feel the force as the iconic soundtrack comes to life right in front of them. An epic symphony in a galaxy far, far away, indeed!

Quick movie synopsis: In a galaxy far, far away, the struggle for freedom unfolds as the Rebel Alliance battles the sinister Galactic Empire. Join the heroes as they embark on a mission to destroy the Death Star.

Purchase tickets here.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

When: May 12, 2024 | 2pm and 8pm

Fan of Captain Jack Sparrow? Who isn’t? Showcasing the thrill of the high sea adventure, join trio – Will, Elizabeth and Jack Sparrow on the big screen at Dubai Opera against the backdrop of the iconic (and goose-pimpling) tunes by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Dubai Festival Chorus.

Quick movie synopsis: Go on a thrilling (and sometimes just plain hilarious) journey as Will goes in pursuit of pirates to save the love of his life, Elizabeth who happens to have a valuable coin linked to a curse. Sounds simple? Not really… because Captain Jack Sparrow is involved and he has beef with Captain Barbossa. And… whose side is he on (at the moment?)…

Purchase tickets here.

Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid

When: May 13, 2024 | 8pm

Yep, Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid is a silent film… but while there are no words, the cinematic masterpiece has an emotive soundtrack which makes up for the lack of conversation in this comedy-drama. Conducted by Timothy Brock, the orchestra brings the narrative to life through enchanting melodies.

Quick movie synopsis: This silent masterpiece is about a little tramp who discovers an orphan and brings him up as his own. When the boy’s mother reappears on the scene their relationship is put in jeopardy.