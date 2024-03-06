Sponsored: Your ultimate Ramadan oasis where tradition meets contemporary allure…

This Ramadan, immerse yourself in the enchanting ambience and delectable culinary offerings of Amaseena restaurant located in the heart of Dubai at The Ritz Carlton, JBR. Whether you’re breaking your fast at iftar or indulging in a late-night suhoor, Amaseena promises a gastronomic journey that will tantalise your taste buds and captivate your senses.

For those visiting for iftar, the sumptuous buffet spread awaits, priced at Dhs295 per person. The iftar buffet features live grill stations serving up aromatic kebabs, hearty stews, fragrant rice, and vibrant salads. Crafted by talented chefs from across the Middle East, each dish embodies the authentic flavours and spices of the region, ensuring a memorable dining experience for all.

As the sun sets, guests are treated to stunning views of the Ain Dubai and the city from the outdoor seating. The soothing melodies of a live DJ performing beautiful contemporary Arabic music creates a truly magical dining experience.

For those opting for suhoor, the a la carte menu beckons with its array of tantalising dishes. From traditional favourites to modern interpretations, the suhoor menu showcases the richness of Middle Eastern cuisine. Indulge in signature desserts such as the renowned Umm Ali and Konafa, alongside Amaseena’s own delights like the Muhalabiya and Cinnamon Muakacha.

Whether you’re savouring the flavours of iftar or enjoying a late-night suhoor, Amaseena offers a dining experience like no other. So gather your loved ones, and embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the spirit of Ramadan in the heart of Dubai.

For reservations, contact: wa.me

Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Iftar sunset to 9pm, Suhoor 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6150, @amaseenadubai

