Sponsored: Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan in style at the Winter Garden…

With the Holy Month of Ramadan already underway, the Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai, Al Habtoor City, unveils its captivating Ramadan Garden, beckoning both locals and tourists alike to immerse themselves in the essence of this magical time of year.

Situated in Al Habtoor City with the majestic Habtoor Palace as its backdrop, the Ramadan Garden offers a quintessential Ramadan experience that is both authentic and unforgettable.

Embracing the spirit of togetherness and reflection, the Ramadan Garden invites guests to indulge in a culinary journey like no other. From sunset until 8.30pm, visitors can indulge in a sumptuous iftar buffet featuring a delectable array of Arabic and international dishes, accompanied by refreshing Ramadan beverages. For adults, the iftar buffet is priced at Dhs220 per person, while children aged six to 12 can enjoy it at Dhs110, with complimentary entry for those aged below six years.

As the night progresss, the festivities continue with suhoor, from 9pm onwards. Delight in live cooking stations offering a variety of tantalising dishes, perfectly curated to satisfy every palate. Priced at Dhs165 per person, suhoor at the Ramadan Garden promises an enchanting culinary experience under the starlit sky.

Adding to the ambiance, live entertainment sets the mood for an evening of merriment and relaxation. Guests can also enjoy the traditional experience of shisha, available from 9pm until 2.30am, with an ample variety of flavours to choose from.

At the Ramadan Garden by Winter Garden, every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure a truly memorable Ramadan experience. Whether you’re seeking a lavish iftar with loved ones or a tranquil suhoor with friends, this captivating oasis in the heart of Dubai awaits to welcome you with open arms.

Ramadan Garden by Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace Dubai. For reservations: Call +971(0) 56 315 7241 or email: Ramadan.garden@habtoorpalace.com

Discover more about Ramadan offers in Al Habtoor City: alhabtoorcity.com

Images: Provided