La Cantine invites you to celebrate Easter Sunday with a special Easter Brunch, on Sunday, March 31, from 1pm to 6pm. Brunch is for long, languid hours of dining, socialising and celebration – exactly what you need to commemorate a unique day.

This isn’t just any ordinary brunch. Get ready for a day to remember, with special brunch additions, exciting activities for the kids, and a lively spring atmosphere to welcome the new season.

For the entertainment, the little ones will be kept busy and happy with a range of activities they can participate in, including Easter egg hunts, egg painting, and more, so that not only do they have the best time ever, so do you while you enjoy the brunch.

With all this, La Cantine’s Easter Brunch is the perfect opportunity to bring together your family, friends and loved ones for a family-friendly day out, where everyone is sure to have a good time. Packages start from Dhs375 and are available for three hours.

La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, Sun, Mar 31, 1pm to 6pm, starts at Dhs375, lacantine.ae

