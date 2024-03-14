Sponsored: Award-winning culinary destinations await…

This Ramadan, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai welcomes you and your loved ones to celebrate a joyful, festive and rewarding Ramadan. Experience the month like never before at this iconic hotel, with award-winning dining destinations and relaxation at the tranquil Saray Spa.

From rooftop Iftars to Suhoor offers and an exclusive selection of wellness treatments, JW Marriott Marquis is the place to be during this holy month. Nourish your body as well as your soul here.

Rooftop Iftar at Aqua

Experience a special Iftar under the stars, against the backdrop of the stunning Dubai skyline at Aqua. Tuck into traditional hot and cold mezze, dishes straight from the grill, including salmon fillet, lamb ouzi, wagyu beef and lamb kofta, complemented with a selection of delicate desserts.

Aqua, sunset till 9.30pm, Dhs249 per person, Suhoor timings – 10pm till 3am

Iftar at Kitchen6

Kitchen6 is offering an extensive buffet-style Ramadan feast which features six live cooking stations and cuisines from around the world. Ranging from Asian woks, Middle Eastern grills, Indian tandoors, as well as International delicacies, Kitchen6’s Iftar will take you a culinary journey around the world.

Kitchen6, sunset till 9pm, Dhs225 per person including Arabic juices and water, special banquet menu for group and corporate Iftars available upon request

Iftar at Rang Mahal

For an elaborate Indian Iftar, head over to the award-winning Rang Mahal, where guests can choose to dine indoor in a vibrant setting or enjoy the breeze al fresco. Showcasing the varied and vibrant flavours of India, Rang Mahal is bringing a selection of hot and cold mezze, traditional Indian delicacies, vegetarian options and regional sweets.

Rang Mahal, Sunset till 11pm, Dhs225 per person

Find serenity at Saray Spa

This Ramadan, guests can avail a variety of deals on a range of treatments across the Arabian-inspired spa. Choose from a 30 per cent discount on Hammam treatments and book any massage from Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 3pm to avail a 25 per cent discount.

Saray Spa, valid during Ramadan, 30 per cent discount on Hammam treatments, book Monday to Wednesday between 10am to 3pm, 25 per cent off, Tel: (0) 4 414 6754

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 414 3000, jwmmrr@marriott.com, group bookings – (0) 4 414 2000, jwmarquis.dubai@marriott.com, marriott.com

Images: Supplied