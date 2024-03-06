Dates announced for NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ
Get ready for more slam dunk action in the capital…
We’re back with hoop-tastic news as it’s just been announced that 17-time NBA champs, Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ.
While we’re only just done catching our breath after two electrifying games last October between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, this year’s edition promises all the world-class sporting action and more on Yas Island as both teams will bring big names in the game to town.
The Celtics currently feature 5-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 3-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis in a stellar line up. The Nuggets currently feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, as well as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
In addition to exciting on-court action, last October’s programming included a series of exciting fan activations, a concert and more, with superstars such as 19-time NBA All Star Kareem Abdul Jabbar, 5-time NBA champion Tim Hardaway and Gary Payton making appearances.
Watch this space for much more on what’s about to come…
Media: Instagram, What’s On archive