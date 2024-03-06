Get ready for more slam dunk action in the capital…

We’re back with hoop-tastic news as it’s just been announced that 17-time NBA champs, Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCT Abu Dhabi – Official (@dctabudhabi)

While we’re only just done catching our breath after two electrifying games last October between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, this year’s edition promises all the world-class sporting action and more on Yas Island as both teams will bring big names in the game to town.

The Celtics currently feature 5-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 3-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis in a stellar line up. The Nuggets currently feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, as well as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

In addition to exciting on-court action, last October’s programming included a series of exciting fan activations, a concert and more, with superstars such as 19-time NBA All Star Kareem Abdul Jabbar, 5-time NBA champion Tim Hardaway and Gary Payton making appearances.

Watch this space for much more on what’s about to come…

@etihadarena.ae

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive