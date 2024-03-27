Discover a sun-kissed sliced of Italy by the sea at Cala Vista

Sponsored: It’s a gorgeous spot for alfresco dining…

Pack your bags for the sun-drenched European coast – Cala Vista is taking you on a culinary voyage to southern Italy – and you won’t even need to leave the city.

Perched right by the beach at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Cala Vista is an idyllic seafront restaurant with picture-perfect Burj Al Arab Jumeirah views, a menu of elevated Italian comfort foods, and a welcoming ambience, that makes for a laidback Italian dining experience. Set among olive and lemon trees, the venue is an oh-so-pretty ode to the Amalfi Coast, with its printed blue tiles, whitewashed marble and stunning lounge.

Whether you’re coming for a leisurely weekend lunch, refreshing sundowners by the sea, or a romantic dinner for two, Cala Vista is the perfect spot to dine alfresco in relaxed and refined surrounds. On the split-level terrace, there’s lounge seats by the bar for catching-up over drinks, tables for two that face the beach, and a terrace dotted with tables for big groups where the Burj Al Arab’s dazzling facade takes centre stage.

On the menu, nostalgic flavours and reimagined classics masterminded by Head Chef Luca Crostelli promise a comforting mix of Italy’s biggest hits. Staying true to his heritage while encompassing culinary techniques from his decade and a half in the industry, he presents a menu that’s authentic and creative, and dishes are all designed to share.

Guests can savour the likes of carpaccio di manzo, tagliere Cala Vista and fritto misto to start, tuck-in to wood-fired pizzas piled with flavourful toppings like la burrata and la picante, or sample the homemade pastas from a choice of tortelloni alla norma, tagliolini al limone and gnudi ricotta e spinaci.

For dessert, guests won’t want to miss the signature tiramisu, prepared table side for added theatrics.

To pair with the culinary creations, the refreshing array of cocktails includes a dedicated Negroni selection, plus a refreshing array of fruity spritz’, from the classic Aperol to a zesty limoncello or the must-try Cala Paloma.