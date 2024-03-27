MICRO MUTEK.AE is back for a third time…

For fans of electronic music, digital arts, and cutting-edge tech, here’s some good news: the MICRO MUTEK.AE festival is coming to Dubai for a third time, on May 4 and 5.

Bridging the gap between art and technology, this immersive experience will take you on a tour of the digital arts following a successful run in 2017 and again in 2018, when the event was staged across three venues in Dubai.

This upcoming edition of MICRO MUTEK.AE is planned so it will revitalise Dubai’s digital arts and electronic music scene, as the spectacle will celebrate digital creativity while showcasing groundbreaking advancements in electronic music, audio, and visual arts.

How? At an event that has established a reputation as being way more than your average music festival, Dubai’s creatives will converge under one roof to connect, collaborate and delve into the heart of these creative industries through an array of technical workshops and panel sessions.

What’s all the noise about?

Planned over two days, the festival will feature over 30 regional and international artists, and 22 performances over an itinerary-packed weekend, featuring numerous key series, namely: Play, Nocturne, Digi Lab, and Dome Live and Dome Screenings.

Play

Set to unfold in the ambiance of The Fridge Warehouse, this section will bring you breathtaking audiovisual performances from acts such as 9T Antiope, Burnt Friedman & João Pais Filipe and Bint Mbareh. From 5pm on both days, fans are invited to immerse in an unparalleled sensory experience.

Nocturne

This leg will be hosted at the popular Concrete venue, staging late-night electronic music performances and live music production from Mathew Jonson and Salar Ansari Trio, featuring Grammy winner Luis Resto and Pathe Jassi. Each act is complemented by mesmerising visuals, and you can enjoy them from 10pm to late on both evenings.

Dome Live and Dome Screenings

With transcendent 360-degree audiovisual experiences at Hemisphere 141, festival-goers will find themselves in a one-of-a-kind space to experience unmissable sets from Canada’s Line Katcho, Stefana Fratila x Diana Lynn VanderMeulen and Idlefon, all accompanied by a surreal 360 visual. The Twisted Tree by Sébastien Labrunie set to show in the Dome Screenings program.

Digi Lab

Like the name suggests, this is the festival’s professional and educational daytime programme. Through two dynamic panel discussions, attendees will gain valuable insights into modern industry issues, creative practices, and current industry trends. You can also attend immersive workshops such as Performance Laboratory, which invites emerging musicians to co-create music, and the Gear Lab, which will provides a first-hand look at operating key electronic music instruments under the guidance of industry-leading experts.

If all of that has you wondering about access, early-bird festival passports are now available. Get yours at dubai.mutek.org/en/tickets

Micro Mutek.ae, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 4 and 5. @mutek.ae

Images: supplied