The weather won’t be cool and pleasant for long and if the thought of summer is getting you down, Dubai Summer Surprises will be here to perk you up.

Dubai Summer Surprises is a highlight in the city’s retail calendar and packs the warmer season in Dubai with plenty of cool experiences.

Taking place from Friday, June 28, the popular city-wide festival will run until Sunday, September 1, 2024. The 65 days will be packed with plenty of shopping deals, family fun and thrills.

Details on the festival are yet to be announced but we are keeping a close eye on the announcement. In short, we can expect several sales where prices across the city’s shopping malls drop on its latest collections. You’re sure to find a good deal, no matter what you want to shop for, be it fashion, furniture, gifts, or electronics.

There have also been raffle draws in the past, so if you’re feeling lucky, be sure to take part.

For more great deals, those who are looking for a quick break over the weekend will be thrilled to know that there will be multiple discounts at leading hotels. Just looking for quick thrills, there will be some cool deals available, too.

Additionally, we can expect a number of pop-ups as well as dining deals including specially curated gastronomy events including Summer Restaurant Week and plenty of entertainment. And don’t forget, little ones will also have plenty of chances to go and meet DSS mascots, Modesh and Dana.

