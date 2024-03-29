The ban is part of a city-wide initiative to totally phase out single-use bags and plastic…

Dubai shoppers take note: the ban on single-use plastic bags will be extended to all single-use bags from June 1, 2024.

As of January 1, single-use plastic bags have been banned in Dubai, with a few exceptions. But from June, the ban will include all single-use bags of other materials. It’s part of a city-wide initiative to totally phase out single use products, as the emirate looks to go greener.

The news was announced at the end of last year, but reaffirmed by guidance issued by Dubai Municipality this week.

Further bans will be put in place in the year following. From January 1, 2025 single-use plastic products, including plastic stirrers, table covers, cups, styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, and plastic cotton swabs, will all be banned city-wide.

Then from January 1, 2026, the ban will extend to plastic products like plates, food containers, tableware and cups.

As before, any non-compliance will result in a fine of Dhs200. For any further violations within a year, the penalty will double, up until a fee of Dhs2,000.

In Abu Dhabi, a single-use plastic bag ban has been in effect since June 2022. During the first year of the ban, single-use plastic was reduced by some 95 per cent, according to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.