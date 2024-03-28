A great time is on the cards for the whole family…

Easter in Abu Dhabi is just around the corner, with the Easter weekend running from Friday March 29 to Sunday March 31. From egg-cellent brunches to superb Sunday roasts, here are the best ways to celebrate Easter in Abu Dhabi.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

This delightful family-friendly Easter brunch promises a fun-filled Sunday afternoon of delicious food, live entertainment and fun activities for the little ones. Get set to embark on a culinary journey featuring Easter-themed sweets and dishes including seafood, incredible Italian flavours, a super sushi selection and more, crafted by their skilled chefs. For children, there’s plenty to look forward to, including face painting, an exciting Easter egg hunt, and a surprise visit.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs315. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Tuck into Verso’s ‘La Famiglia’ Easter Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, featuring a spread of traditional favorites and Easter-themed desserts that will be sure to satisfy your sweet cravings. For the little ones, there’s an exciting hunt planned with tasty treats up for grabs. Face painting, family attractions and an outdoor children’s buffet will make this the ideal family outing.

Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs380 house. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @verso_abudhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Easter Sunday is all set to be a super celebration as you head through the iconic arch of the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi with the family, with plenty of fun activities lined up all day long including a unique children’s yoga session, easter egg painting, a rabbit jumping race and a special Madagascar kids’ show.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 10.30am to 8.30pm. Tel:(0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Appaloosa Sports Bar at the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan invites you to indulge in their Easter brunch celebration, which will include a lavish buffet, live entertainment, free-flowing beverages, and a thrilling egg hunt for children. Experience a feast crafted by their talented chefs which will include succulent roasts, tempting desserts, and everything in between.

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Garage

W Abu Dhabi on Yas Island kicks things up a notch with an Easter-themed brunch, on Saturday, March 30. Enjoy mouthwatering bites, brilliant beverages and board the B.I.G Easter Train at Garage. Asian flavours, a mezze spread, the iconic tart van and meat cuts will all be available, as will chocolate treats, Easter-themed beverages and a not-so-traditional Easter egg hunt.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 30, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 onwards. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @garageabudhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Easter this year at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Aqua, with the ultimate family-friendly roast dinner. Your feast will include a spectacular selection of meats and poultry expertly carved to perfection, and you can look forward to succulent, perfectly-cooked rib eye, tenderloin, brisket and chicken sausage, accompanied by the legendary Yorkshire Pudding. Generous portions of crispy roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and luscious lashings of gravy will be succeeded by a surprise dessert…head on over to find out more. Other Easter-themed activities include egg hunting, egg painting and supervised pool access.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sunday, March 31, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs215. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi

You’re invited to a specially-curated Easter experience here, featuring the brunch a la carte menu. Get set for a day of fun, as the space shall be decorated with baskets filled with chocolate Easter eggs, and will also a fun workshop station for your little ones to paint and bake. Finally, you can enjoy their lovely L’oeuf dessert.

LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 12pm to 4.30pm. Tel:(0)2 692 9600 @lpmabudhabi

Ting Irie Abu Dhabi

Spice up your Easter celebrations with Ting Irie’s Reggae Roast, as you enjoy a traditional British roast dinner with bold, spicy flavours straight from the heart of the Caribbean. Pick a main course, two sides, dessert, and three refreshing beverages, and what you can tuck into includes perfectly puffed Yorkshire puddings, chocolate Jamaican patties, beef brisket, lamb chops and more. Did we mention your little ones can join in a fun Easter egg hunt?

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. tingirie.com

Stills

Immerse yourself in a day of joyful festivities with your loved ones at Stills on Easter Sunday, with a lavish buffet, interactive live stations, and a dedicated buffet for children. With fun-filled activities, an exciting Easter egg hunt competition, and a live band performance to groove to, this celebration will ensure a memorable Sunday for the whole family.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, March 31, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs189 onwards (adults), Dhs79 (children). Tel:(0)2 656 3066. @stillsyasisland

Oak Room

Revel in a great Sunday Roast infused with the flavors of the Easter Season’s favorites, at one of the capital’s finest steakhouses. Start your journey with Dibba Bay oysters and a seafood cocktail, followed by a succulent selection of roasts, followed by a grand finale of desserts. Of course, all of this shall be accompanied by an Easter candy trolley, and there’s also an enjoyable Easter egg hunt escapade planned for the little ones.

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Sunday March 31, 12.30pm to 5pm, from Dhs325. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

Fouquet’s

Fouquet’s brings signature European charm to the table this Easter, and their carefully-prepared four course feast promises that and so much more. Begin with a wholesome appetiser of salmon gravlax, beetroot and fresh cheese with wasabi, followed by a generous serving of lamb cutlets with herbs and braised lamb shoulder. For mains, a succulent piece of premium meat comes perfectly glazed in balsamic, and accompanied by truffle mash, wilted carrot and Bigarade sauce. Finally, end your meal with flawlessly infused chocolate Easter Eggs with corn, cream dulcey and popcorn cream.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday, March 31, noon to 10pm, Dhs390. Tel: (0)2 205 4200. @fouquets.abudhabi

Cipriani Yas Island

Soak in the pleasant vibes of Cipriani Yas Island, and experience Easter celebrations with a selection of mouth-watering dishes. Diners can choose from a selection of à la carte hits enjoy four new dishes created for Easter, including the homemade veal ravioli, roasted baby lamb shoulder with ash potatoes, the ‘Colomba Pasquale’ with Mascarpone sauce and and the Italian pie, ‘Torta Pasqualina’ with ricotta, spinach and fondue cream.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 657 5400. ciprianiyasisland.com

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club

Yas Acres has an exciting Easter-themed brunch lined-up for you, with the scenic backdrop of the green providing the ideal backdrop for your brunch by the pool. Enjoy a fun filled day with the whole family, as special Easter activities including a fun egg hunt, arts and crafts, face painting and a special visit by the Easter bunny await.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, noon to 4pm, from Dhs320 for adults, Dhs240 ages 6 to 12, ages 5 and under dine for free. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. viyagolf.com