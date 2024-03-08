With an extra-long weekend on the horizon, we’ve found your perfect escape…

Whether you’re dreaming of travel near or far, remote beaches, historic cities and breathtaking wellness retreats await, with our edit of the best Eid escapes to take this April.

Rome and Palermo, Italy

Tick off a pair of bucket list Italian destinations with a four-night escape to the captivating cities of Rome and Palermo. Renowned Italian hospitality brand Rocco Forte invites travellers to begin their Italian love story with a two-night stay in the exquisite Hotel de la Ville in Rome. The centrally-located hotel, set in a personality-packed palazzo at the top of the famous Spanish Steps, is a stylish base to explore the rich cultural delights of the Eternal City. From there, retreat to the history and majesty of Palermo’s iconic Villa Igiea, a celebrity-loved address on the sun-drenched Sicilian coast, for a restorative retreat by the sea. The package includes a room upgrade to the next category, daily complimentary breakfast, plus an aperitivo at the Julep Herbal & Vermouth Bar at Hotel de la Ville and a three-course lunch at Igiea Terrazza when staying at Villa Igiea.

Price: Package price from Dhs4,565

How to get there: Emirates and Etihad offer flights to Rome, Italy

roccofortehotels.com

Mauritius

At the tail end of the wet season, April is the ideal time to visit the verdant and relaxing island of Mauritius. For those dreaming of an Eid escape where natural beauty and lush serenity rain supreme, Lux* Grand Gaube on the island’s north coast is a stunning spot to slow down and embrace life on island time. All the five-star luxuries you’d expect await guests: think floating breakfast in your private pool villa, lazy lunches at the beach club, and a private butler to cater to guests’ every whim. But there’s also lots to encourage visitors to get out and immerse themselves in the locale. Set sail on a traditional wooden pirogue to discover the secrets of the sea with a local fisherman; snorkel the crystal-clear waters to discover the colourful underwater world, where inhabitants include seahorses and baby sharks; or visit the nearby islet of Ilot Bernache, for a BBQ feast of freshly prepared fish.

Price: Room rates from Dhs1,090 per night, two-night minimum stay

How to get there: Emirates and Etihad offer flights to Mauritius

luxresorts.com

Sumba, Indonesia

Allow yourself to focus on you during the Eid break with a wellness escape to Nihi Sumba. Located on the otherworldly island of Sumba, a one-hour flight from Bali, this luxury retreat has introduced a series of new well-being experiences that go far beyond the basics. Focusing on natural treatments, the self-described ‘wild wellness’ retreats are multi-dimensional offerings complete with natural treatments, comfort zone-expanding experiences, plus the more traditional wellbeing practices. Of the four new wild wellness experiences, the five-day Sumba Sea Horse Equine Experience sounds particularly dreamy, where guests embark on a path of healing and self-discovery through purpose-crafted activities like hilltop hikes and yoga on horseback.

Price: Room rates from Dhs4,510 per villa, per night, full board

How to get there: Emirates and Etihad offer direct flights to Bali, Indonesia. Then take a one-hour domestic flight from Bali to Sumba

nihi.com

Ibiza, Spain

Although the White Isle has party people flocking to its shores in the summer, on the edges of the peak season, you get to discover an altogether more relaxing side to this captivating island. With balmy climes and those sunsets Ibiza has become renowned for in full force, April is the ideal time to escape to Ibiza. Make El Hotel Pacha, perched in the exclusive Marina Botafoch and now part of the FIVE Hotels & Resorts group, your contemporary, centrally-located base. Once there, trade pumping parties and early hours revelry for dips in the azure water, days spent exploring the rich Mediterranean flavours of the local restaurants, and active days spent exploring the island’s rugged natural beauty.

Price: Room rates from Dhs650 per night

How to get there: Etihad and Emirates offer direct flights to Barcelona. Then take a one-hour domestic flight from Barcelona to Ibiza

elhotelpacha.com

Fari Islands, Maldives

Forgoing the rustic look of traditional Maldivian resorts for an altogether more contemporary aesthetic, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is an alluring getaway for Eid. Flanked by sugary sand and fringed by shimmering azure waters, this Instagram-fodder island resort comes with the option of either beach or overwater villas, with inviting infinity pools that promise blissful relaxation. A fusion of flavours is served up at some seven restaurants, and guests also benefit from access to a sleek beach club set within the Fari Islands, and around-the-clock service from their dedicated Aris Meeha, a private butler. Over Eid, the island will also welcome an Arabian Night Market, Arabic cooking class, and special Middle Eastern entertainment. Book the ‘Embrace Island Life’ package (minimum four-night stay), which comes with daily half-board dining, welcome amenities, and return speedboat transfers.

Price: Room rates from Dhs14,985 per night, half-board including return transfers|

How to get there: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Wizz Air all offer direct flights to Male, Maldives

ritzcarlton.com

Sri Lanka

Just four and a half hours from the UAE, Sri Lanka is the perfect escape whether you’re looking for tropical forests, beautiful beaches or natural wildlife. If you prefer to leave the planning in someone else’s hands, then this week-long break to Sri Lanka from Almosafer is the way to go. You’ll get a seven-night stay at the four-star Turyaa Kalutara, which unrolls along six acres of unspoiled oceanfront on the island’s southwest coast. On site, you can look forward to bedding down in a relaxing sea view room, making a splash at the large swimming pool, pampering at the spa, and dining at one of x restaurants. But you’ll also get to visit culturally thrilling Kandy, the Temple of the Tooth Relic, and Nuwara Eliya, with its famous tea plantations, with transport and English-speaking guide included, too. And for relaxing beach days, day trips to Bentota and Negombo beaches are also part of the package. They’ve even included hotel transfers.

Price: Package price from Dhs4,000 per person based on two-people sharing

How to get there: flydubai and Air Arabia offer direct flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka

almosafer.com

Zurich, Switzerland

Bringing a slice of luxurious Dubai service, dining and entertainment to the Swiss capital is FIVE Zurich. Set just outside of the capital, but overlooking the city centre, everything is within an easy 10-minute drive. In Zurich, as the ski season ends and the beautiful spring weather takes over, enjoy strolls in the picturesque old town, and along the scenic banks of the Limmat river, discover the myriad independent stores and cool cafes along the way. Back at the hotel, a collection of 45 stunning suites and 42 lifestyle rooms await guests, all packed with signature FIVE personality. Guests can fuel up with dining at globally-inspired Soul St or sip the finest wines at The Vault, before partying the night away at rooftop lounge, The Penthouse. For a little pampering, the ReFIVE Wellness Spa comes with an indoor pool for maximum relaxation. Book for four nights and you’ll only pay for three.

Price: Room rates from Dhs1,113 per night

How to get there: Emirates and Etihad offer direct flights to Zurich, Switzerland

zurich.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Limassol, Cyprus

A four-hour flight from the UAE takes you to Larnaca, and a further one-hour drive lands you in the laidback Cypriot city of Limassol. Limassol is a stunning, booming, and increasingly cosmopolitan enclave with rich and gorgeously diverse cultural threads – not to mention beautiful spring weather in April. Our top pick for your base camp is the contemporary, family-friendly resort of City of Dreams Mediterranean. It boasts five pool areas, an adventure park complete with zipline, a trampoline zone, spa, casino, and four signature dining outlets. The rooms are bright and airy, the furniture is cut from modern European cloth, and the glassfronted bathroom comes with a stand-alone bathtub. Views overlook the pool area and, in the distance, the ocean beckons. A Waverider surf attraction and the adventure park can be found in the far corner of the resort just off to the side of the pools, perfect for keeping the kids (and big kids) busy during the day. And for GCC travellers visiting this Eid, there’s 15 per cent off room rates for four-night stays between April 9 to 14. Plus, you’ll get breakfast and adventure park access included, too. Away from the hotel, visitors can look forward a roster of things to do, likewalking the pretty promenades, relaxing at bougie beach bars, sipping quality coffee in the countless cafés and taking in sights such as the old city of Kourion and castle of St George.

Price: Room rates from Dhs1,076 per night

How to get there: Emirates and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offer direct flights to Larnaca, Cyprus

cityofdreamsmed.com.cy

Zanzibar, Tanzania

A perennially popular destination for UAE travellers thanks to its five-and-a-half-hour flight proximity, incredible affordability, and lush natural beauty, Zanzibar is a great destination to head to this Eid. Located just outside the village of Kizimkazi, and 55 minutes from the capital of Stone Town, The Residence Zanzibar is a five-star stay that features sixty-six luxe private villas that come complete with their own plunge pools and private decks. Surrounded by 32 hectares of tropical gardens and boasting a mile-long stretch of beach, it’s perfect for days spent sun bathing or romantic sunset walks. But if you prefer to explore more, there’s bucket loads of activities to keep you busy. The island is a hotbed for dolphins and is well-known for its incredible dolphin safaris, an unmissable activity for those looking to see playful pods go about their business in the ocean. Other excursions include excursions and experiences such as an escape to prison island or seeing the wildlife in Zanzibar can be arranged too. For spring stays until May 31, there’s special deals on half board rates, with 15 per cent off the best available rates, 15 per cent off dining and spa once you’re there, and complimentary bicycles for each guest to use to get around.

Price: From Dhs1,315 per room per night

How to get there: flydubai offers direct flights to Zanzibar, Tanzania

cenizaro.com