Looking for some family-friendly fun on Easter Sunday? Head to Emirates Golf Club where a roast packed with plenty of activities awaits.

Taking place on Sunday, March 31 from 1pm to 4pm, your lunch will include free-flowing drinks and plenty of food options for you to pick from off the buffet with prices starting from Dhs349.

There are live cooking stations where you can stack your plate, but don’t forget to make a beeline to the Gin cart where you can also pick from several tasty sips. There’s even a cocktail slush station, so make sure you don’t miss out.

As for the little ones, they don’t have to bounce up and down like a bunny to see what food options are available on display. Instead, they can walk on over and enjoy their very own kids’ buffet section.

And there’s even a popcorn machine which is guaranteed to pop a smile on both the little ones and the adults.

But the fun doesn’t stop there…

Since this is an Easter celebration, there are plenty of activities you and the little ones can partake in.

Snap up a photo with the bunny mascots but before you do, visit the face painter who will be sure to leave you with a colourful design on your face.

If you want to build up your appetite, sign up for the Easter egg hunt. If colourful activities are more your style, there is going to be an Easter Arts and Crafts station where you can paint eggs or easter bonnets.

For more cheers of glee, watch out for the magician who is sure to pull a bunny or two out of the seemingly empty hat. Lastly, there will even be a petting zoo at the venue where little ones will be able to interact with the animals under the watchful guidance of the staff.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai, March 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 hops and grape, premium Dhs399, Dhs95 per child, Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com