This Ramadan, Anantara Eastern Mangroves is embracing the spirit of the Holy Month with an array of meaningful experiences throughout the entire month. Nestled inside a reserved mangrove and away from skyscrapers this is the perfect tranquil escape for Ramadan.

Here are all the reasons to visit Anantara Eastern Mangroves this Ramadan.

Iftar at Ingredients

Delight in Middle Eastern flavours for Dhs279 per person at the colourful all-day dining restaurant, Ingredients. Served daily, guests can indulge in an authentic Arabic buffet, with the option to dine either in the restaurant or on the alfresco terrace, where you can pair iftar with stunning mangrove views. Friends and families are invited to enjoy live painting, calligraphy and henna as well as spice stalls and live cooking stations. It’s served from sunset to 9pm.

A staycation deal you can’t miss

This Holy Month, Anantara Eastern Mangroves is inviting guests to stay at the venue with a deal that you cannot possibly miss. The deal starts from Dhs599 and is inclusive of in-room suhoor and daily suhoor.

Treat yourself to the spa

While Ramadan is a time for introspection and giving back, it is also the ideal time for you to take care of yourself. Where better to do so than at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Spa? Guests are invited to enjoy a 20 per cent discount on spa packages and a further 40 per cent discount on all treatments available on the spa menu.

Rooted in ancient Arabian and Asian traditions, the spa is ideal for rejuvenation. Enjoy an authentic Turkish hammam or plenty of the other wonderful services.

The spa will also be staying open until midnight, so you can catch a treatment in between iftar and suhoor.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Salam Street, Al Kheeran, Eastern Mangrove, Abu Dhabi. anantara.com

