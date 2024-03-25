Sponsored: Your boutique retreat by the Creek awaits…

If you’re looking to get away from busy city life this Ramadan, then a peaceful retreat by the Creek might be exactly what you need. So pack your bags for Vida Creek Beach, where soulful serenity and memorable moments await. This contemporary, boutique escape is laced with nods to Arabian heritage, while still offering all of the contemporary comforts one would want from a staycation. And when you check-in this Ramadan, you’ll get 20 per cent off the best available rate.

But that’s not all. With every overnight stay, you’ll get to indulge in a decadent iftar buffet at all-day dining restaurant, Origins, daily from 6pm to 8pm this Ramadan. Reserve in the grand restaurant, where comfy seating and a Middle Eastern spread await; or book a table on the terrace and gaze out to the man made lagoon and calm creek below.

Wherever you choose to dine, you’ll be able to feast through a delectable spread of Middle Eastern and international delicacies, with fresh salads, homemade breads and mezze to look forward to. The mains on offer include kebabs, mixed grill and of course the traditional lamb ouzi, while dessert is a pretty array of puddings and sweet treats.

For guests checking-in, it’s a complimentary inclusion, while non-hotel guests pay Dhs200 per person, with 50 per cent off for children aged six to 11. Under fives dine for free.

Vida Creek Beach is also a stunning setting for suhoor, with The Courtyard lit with twinkling lights, making for a magical atmosphere. Available from 9pm to 12.30am, guests can enjoy a special a la carte menu of Middle Eastern and international dishes, served in a a semi-outdoor sanctuary.

Alongside the a la carte menu, guests can upgrade their suhoor experience with shisha from the extensive menu.

Vida Creek Beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, offers available throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)4 542 8888. vidahotels.com