Wondering where to enjoy an iftar feast without overspending over the Holy Month of Ramadan? Head to the ibis Dubai Al Barsha where a traditional Arabic buffet awaits.

What’s On the menu?

Expect traditional dishes at the buffet to showcase the best of Arabic culinary delights. There’s succulent lamb mandi, flavourful beef kebab, tender shish tawook, zesty fish harra and more.

How much does it cost? An iftar at ibis Dubai Al Barsha will cost you just Dhs95 per person, which means it will be perfect for larger families.

It takes place post-sunset until 10pm.

Make your bookings on WhatsApp at 056 999 4833 or visit ibisdubaialbarsha.com

A great deal…

If you’re an ALL Loyalty Member, you can even avail of 20 per cent off and earn back twice the reward points. If you’re making your booking online, don’t forget to enter your loyalty number to avail.

You can also sign up for the loyalty program here.

ibis Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, sunset to 10pm throughout Ramadan, Dhs95 per person, Tel: (0)4 399 6699. ibisdubaialbarsha.com

Images: Supplied by ibis Dubai Al Barsha