There are plenty of spots to celebrate the Holy Month post sunset in Dubai, but if you’re looking for a gorgeous outdoor spot to enjoy an iftar, it has to be Ninive.

Located in the heart of the city, the restaurant is perfect for those seeking a memorable and spiritually enriching Ramadan experience. The Middle-Eastern hotspot by Rikas Group looks absolutely stunning, and dining here will make it feel like you’re in a scene from 1001 Arabian Nights. And it’s all thanks to its spectacular hanging garden setting.

For food, the modern urban majlis offers up a blend of Middle Eastern culinary delights.

Over Ramadan, from sunset until 9pm, guests can enjoy a specially curated iftar for just Dhs285 per person. The menu features a delectable array of culinary delights, including a selection of juices.

If you prefer, or want to stay longer after iftar, there is suhoor from 9pm where you can soak in the vibes and embrace the serenity of the night. On offer is an a la carte menu where you can find a diverse selection of traditional dishes from the Middle East and North Africa. There is a minimum spend of Dhs250 per person.

Shisha is also available during sunhoor which will allow you to further relax and unwind as you catch up with loved ones. For some friendly competition, there’s backgammon available – a traditional game played all year round but very popular during Ramadan.

For more information or reservations, contact 04 326 6105 or email the team at book@ninive.ae.

Do note, that Ninive accepts bookings only for adults over the age of 18.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, over Ramadan iftar sunset to 9pm, Dhs 285 per person, suhoor from 9pm onwards – a la carte menu, 18+ only, Tel: (0)4 326 6105, @ninivedubai,

Images: Ninive Dubai