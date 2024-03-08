Sponsored: Fabulous flavours await…

Sprawling on the shores of Bluewaters Island Dubai, get ready to enjoy the very first Ramadan at the newly opened Banyan Tree. The newly opened beachfront address will serve up culinary excellence at a duo of its restaurant, Alizee and Tocha, both of which will be setting up a lavish spread for both iftar and suhoor respectively.

Here’s what to expect at the Banyan Tree’s very first Ramadan celebrations…

Alizee

Teleport to the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean at Alizee. The destination expands from its outdoor setting from the Banyan Tree Dubai hotel to the stunning pool and further to the golden sands and Arabian Sea.

Tocha

If you’re looking to leave the house in the early hours of the morn, then Tocha is the one for you. The timeless space will offer breathtaking sunrises and sunsets and is complimented by the serene ambience of the hotel.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, you and your loved ones can enjoy a delightful a la carte menu, that is also accompanied by an aromatic shisha menu. The suhoor at Tocha will run from 9pm to 1pm.

Alizee and Tocha, Banyan Tree Bluewaters Island Dubai, sunset to 9pm and 9pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 556 6466 banyantree.com

Images: Supplied