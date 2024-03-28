Add to cart…

Whether you’re a shopaholic or not, the Great Online Sale Dubai is not to be missed. For three days, from March 29 to 31, 2024 shoppers can enjoy up to 95 per cent off on clothes, electronics, beauty, homeware, jewellery, shoes and much more.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), you can browse through a selection of online retailers from the comforts of your home and have it delivered right to your door. Whether you want to treat yourself or gift a loved one this Ramadan or over Eid, this sale will allow you to save plenty of dirhams.

The deals can be found across popular shopping websites including amazon.com, azadea.com, noon.com, brandsforless.com, centrepointstores.com, malloftheemirates.com, THATconceptstore.com, and 6thStreet.com. If you’ve never visited these websites in the past, they are multi-brand online platforms which means you are sure to find something to add to your cart.

The discounts will not only span across local brands, but global ones too including Ted Baker, Puma, Reebok, Aldo, Beyond the Beach, Lululemon and more.

Ladies, if you want to test out a new cosmetic line or skincare product, popular brands including Bath & Body Works, Rituals and The Face Shop are also partaking in the Great Online Sale.

Time to get the latest phone? For those looking to upgrade their electronic gadgets, check out Jumbo Electronics and Sharaf DG for cool deals on gadgets and tech.

Want to spruce up your home? There’s Crate & Barrel, Homes R Us, IKEA and more offering up a great selection of furniture, cookware, and accessories.

Want a special promo code? Register on greatonlinesale.com to receive a promo code for extra savings on a selection of retailers. By doing this, you will also enter a draw where you can be one of three people to win prizes worth Dhs10,000 each.

Let the scrolling and clicking fun begin!

