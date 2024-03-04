Sponsored: From the Garden Oasis to a flavour flight through Moroccan dishes…

With its Arabian splendour and five-star hospitality, One&Only Royal Mirage is a dazzling year-round destination. But during the Holy Month, the festivities are particularly special, with the opulent address serving up memorable Ramadan moments. From special iftar menus to magical suhoor gatherings across a trio of venues, there’s much to look forward to.

Whether you’re dining under the stars in the picturesque Arabian Courtyard, or embracing the spirit of togetherness with a buffet meal at sunset, here’s why you need to make reservations at One&Only Royal Mirage this Ramadan.

Palace Courtyard

Break your fast with an authentic Moroccan buffet, where a fusion of Levantine and Moroccan flavours await. Dine on authentic delicacies from an array of live cooking stations, then finish your evening with a selection of traditional sweets. For suhoor, there’s an a la carte offering available with a Dhs150 minimum spend per person.

6pm to 9pm, Dhs240.

Tagine

At Tagine, embark on a journey through the scents and tastes of Morocco’s rich culinary corners, with an iftar set menu served up family style. It’s a stylish setting to break fast with loved ones.

6pm to 9pm, Dhs260.

Garden Oasis at Arabian Courtyard

A Levantine and Arabic iftar buffet experience paired with live entertainment in the lush Garden Oasis offers an authentic and memorable way to spend an evening this Ramadan. From 9.30pm to 2am, suhoor is served a la carte, with a minimum spend spend of Dhs150 per person.

6pm to 9pm, Dhs240.

One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. oneandonlyresorts.com