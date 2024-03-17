Sponsored: The Ramadan tent is a beautiful backdrop for your next iftar or suhoor…

If you’re spending Ramadan in Abu Dhabi, there’s a beautiful tent at Layali Shahrazad, Grand Millennium Al Wahda’s authentic Middle Eastern restaurant, you’ll want to check out.

The traditional eatery provides the perfect backdrop for a get-together with loved ones this Holy Month, inviting diners to break their fast with a lavish iftar spread, and enjoy meaningful moments with a suhoor buffet.

There’s both the vast outdoor tent, where you can dine under the twinkling lights on the hotel lawn, as well as more cosy seating indoors, for those who prefer. With space for up to 600, it’s the kind of grand yet inviting space that groups of all sizes can enjoy.

Making sure the iftar experience is memorable and authentic, guests can expect to enjoy an enchanting ambience, enhanced with the sounds of Tarab live entertainment from the Layali band. Available daily throughout Ramadan from sunset until 9.30pm, you’ll get to tuck into a vast and flavourful iftar buffet of soups, salads, hot and cold mezze, and an impressive array of meat and seafood from the live cooking stations. Once you’ve filled up on savoury goodness, make your way to the impressive dessert buffet, where endless sweet treats await. There’s even a Turkish ice cream man, serving up authentic ice-cream in an Instagrammable fashion, and the option to order shisha a la carte. It’s all washed down with water and Ramadan juices, and priced at Dhs190 per person. If you’re bringing the little ones, expect a 50 per cent discount for children aged six to 12.

Stay on for suhoor, priced at Dhs119 per person and served from 10pm to 2.30am, and you’ll be able to enjoy plentiful salad stations, hot live stations of shawarma, falafel, manakish and fatteer, as well as a live BBQ and live pasta station. Also included, you’ll get unlimited trips to the dessert station, piled high with Ramadan sweets and fresh fruits, as well as ice-cream. Or, there’s also the option to go a la carte.

Layali Shahrazad, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, sunset to 9.30pm iftar, 10pm to 2.30am suhoor, from Dhs119. Make your reservations here