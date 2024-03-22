Sponsored: Serene Saadiyat vibes and endless Ramadan delights welcome you…

Feast on a scintillating spread of timeless Ramadan delights, when you dine at Saadiyat Rotana’s Sim Sim restaurant during the Holy Month.

Step into the aura of Sim Sim restaurant’s Ramadan tent, where you can feast on irresistible Iftar and Suhoor offerings as you’re illuminated in the subtle glow of warm lanterns. Savour sublime offerings with your loved ones as you tuck into a meticulously-crafted spread featuring all the classics you came for, across a marvellous menu that caters to even the most discerning diner.

Enjoy this tastebud-igniting line-up of traditional Ramadan delights, as they welcome you at Sim Sim restaurant’s serene island setting, amid pristine waters and one of the most luxurious locales on Saadiyat Island. A world of culinary wonders and cultural delights lead the way, as from sundown to 10.30pm every evening, an incredible Iftar offering will lay the table while those seeking a refreshingly tasty Suhoor in the capital can dine at the tent from 10.30pm to 1am daily.

Elevating your peerless dining experience at Sim Sim’s Ramadan tent shall also be a fascinating showcase of Tanoura dance, and the musical mastery of an Arabic fusion duo, adding a brilliant brushstroke of culture to your Ramadan dining experience, only at Saadiyat Rotana’s Sim Sim restaurant.

Sim Sim Restaurant, Saadiyat Rotana, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs350 Iftar, Suhoor from Dhs175, group rate available. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana