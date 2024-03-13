You’ll be saving Dhs50 per adult…

What do we love more than a good deal? Something that’s free! And we’ve just gotten news on an easy way to enter the Al Shindagha Museum for zero dirhams.

This means you will save Dhs50 per adult and Dhs20 per young adult or child. For a family of four with two adults and two children, this works up to a savings of Dhs140 which you can spend elsewhere in Old Dubai.

So, how do you avail of the free entry to Al Shindagha Museum?

All you have to do is take a cruise on board the Abra, ferry or water taxi and show your receipt at the Al Shindagha Museum to avail the offer. That’s it!

If you want to make a day of it, spend the entire day in Old Dubai using the abra to get in between Deira and Bur Dubai to get yourself a ticket.

And if you haven’t been on the abra yet, take note – it costs you just one dirham to get you from Deira and Bur Dubai (and vice versa). If you want the air-conditioned abra, it will be Dhs2.

For details on how you can travel by water in Dubai, visit this link here.

What will you find inside Al Shindagha Museum?

Al Shindagha Museum will offer visitors a fascinating insight into the rich past of the UAE. Visitors will be teleported back in time to the 19th Century, where they learn about the heritage and growth of the UAE, an important part of history which has turned this country into the stunning metropolis it is now.

From pearl diving, the oil era, cultural practices and the major significance of The Creek on trade, visitors will leave with profound knowledge and insight into the country’s rich past.

In fact, the location of the museum alone makes this journey all the more special as it stands on the site of Dubai Creek – the very spot where it all began all those years ago.

Images: Supplied