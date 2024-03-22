The UAE’s leading carriers have your dining plans sorted during the holy month…

Eithad Airways

At the UAE national carrier’s lounges in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, New York’s JFK International, Washington Dulles and London Heathrow, guests can indulge in traditional Ramadan refreshments such as laban, Vimto, date milk, a hydrating cucumber refresher, and rose milk. If you need to break your fast before departure, enjoy an Iftar meal at the Etihad lounges, where you can savour both traditional delights as well as those with a twist. Don’t miss out on the Vimto cheesecake.

When you’re on board, passengers in premium cabins can engage in delicacies such as lentil soup with fried chaami cheese, lamb and date meatballs with saffron rice, as sell as a healthy Iftar salad. For those in Economy class, you can enjoy the braised lamb with vermicelli rice, and for dessert, Vimto mousse with khabeesa.

Emirates Airlines

Before you fly Emirates, enjoy seasonal dishes, snacks and desserts at their First Class and Business Class lounges at Dubai International Airport, and between Iftar and Suhoor, savour traditional delights such as rich lamb ouzi, chicken kabsa or an Arabic mixed grill with tahina sauce.

If Iftar falls during departure or on your flight, you’ll be given a Ramadan box at the boarding gate packed with water, dates, juice and fruit. On board, the meal pack will include a sandwich, salad, pastry and sweets, with water and laban for you to enjoy. @emirates Air Arabia

On Air Arabia flights, when it’s time to break your fast, you will be served with a pack that includes dates and water. Meal boxes are also available for purchase at Dhs10, which include fruit, nuts and a refreshing drink to break your fast with.

