Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this April
As winter fades…
So does our will to step outside the house. Don’t get it twisted – we’re a fun bunch, but sometimes even the fun bunch is deterred by the blazing prowess of the UAE sun. There’s plenty productive you can do in the space and comfort of your own home such as cleaning out your closet, sorting the spice cabinet or recycling, among other things. But we encourage you to stay in bed and binge watch this new drop on Netflix. You know you want to.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month.
Series
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Cast: Christian Tappán, Juan Pablo Raba, Enrique Carriazo
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Launching: April 10
After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.
Baby Reindeer
Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane
Genre: Drama/Comedy
Launching: April 11
When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.
The Circle: Season 6
Genre: Reality TV
Launching: April 17
Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.
Films
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins
Genre: Sci-Fi/Action
Launching: April 19
The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made. A Zack Snyder film.
Honeymoonish
Cast: Nour Al-Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Launching: April 29
Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?
Documentaries
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
Launching: April 3
You might also like
In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large — until one of his targets survived.
Our Living World
Launching: April 14
This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.
Images: Supplied