So does our will to step outside the house. Don’t get it twisted – we’re a fun bunch, but sometimes even the fun bunch is deterred by the blazing prowess of the UAE sun. There’s plenty productive you can do in the space and comfort of your own home such as cleaning out your closet, sorting the spice cabinet or recycling, among other things. But we encourage you to stay in bed and binge watch this new drop on Netflix. You know you want to.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month.

Series

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Cast: Christian Tappán, Juan Pablo Raba, Enrique Carriazo

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Launching: April 10

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.

Baby Reindeer

Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Launching: April 11

When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.

The Circle: Season 6

Genre: Reality TV

Launching: April 17

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

Films

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins

Genre: Sci-Fi/Action

Launching: April 19

The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made. A Zack Snyder film.

Honeymoonish

Cast: Nour Al-Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Launching: April 29

Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?

Documentaries

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Launching: April 3

In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large — until one of his targets survived.

Our Living World

Launching: April 14

This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.

