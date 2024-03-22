Perfect for when friends and family are visiting…

Get ready for a drive-by history lesson on a charming trolley tour around Dubai’s cultural sites…

Getting lost on foot in the tangle of narrow lanes and heritage coral-hewn buildings of Al Fahidi Historical District is a wonderful pursuit for those keen to experience the other side of Dubai’s hyper modernity. But it’s not always ideal in the heat. Hidden amongst the sand-coloured structures is a collection of cafes, museums, art galleries, and the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Culture of Understanding (SMCCU) – where visitors and expats get the opportunity to learn and truly understand local culture, dress and customs. It’s from this Centre where you also now can hop aboard a culture tour with a difference.

Heritage Express has teamed up with the SMCCU to offer visitors and residents the chance to take in Dubai’s wider cultural attractions while onboard a charming – and fully air-conditioned – trolley tour.

Led by Emirati Cultural Ambassadors, these tours start in Al Fahadi before driving past the city’s most precious cultural landmarks, while guests listen to songs, hear stories passed down through generations and learn first-hand what it means to be Emirati. Last month, What’s On boarded the Heritage Express for a few enlightening hours. Here’s what to expect…

9am: MEET AT SMCCU

At the SMCCU reception, we meet a very smiley Abdullah, the Emirati Cultural Ambassador and our tour guide for the day.

9.10am: FEED CAMELS

Just steps away from the SMCCU, ‘Camel in the City’ is a relatively new activation at Al Fahadi, which offers a series of educational talks on desert animals. We get up close with mother and baby Noorah and Asoof, feeding them Arabic bread while learning about their importance and history.

9:20am: BEDOUIN LIFE

Abdullah leads the way into a goat-hair Bedouin tent, where we’re given Arabic coffee and dates as we learn about the centuries of nomadic life in this part of the Arabian Peninsula.

9:30am: ALL ABOARD

Then, we hop aboard the Heritage Express, a charming cultural bus, dressed up as a century-old trolley car with arched windows, brown, wood-like panelling, and colourfully embroidered white cushions.

10am: SCENIC CULTURAL ROUTE

We go around Old Dubai’s most historically significant landmarks, including Al Seef, Al Fahidi Fort, Al Shindagha, before heading onto Beach Road towards Union House and the Etihad Museum. Along the way, Abdullah shares his life story while answering questions guests have on local culture and customs.

10:30am: JUMEIRAH MOSQUE MAJLIS

There’s a brief stop at Jumeirah Mosque to explore the grounds, visit the majlis and its small museum of 60s artefacts, and an art exhibition documenting powerful images of Islam worship at mosques from around the world.

11:15am: LUNCH & OPEN DISCUSSION AT SMCCU

Lunch is served inside the beautiful courtyard at SMCCU, where silver platters piled high with chicken biryani, khamir bread, balaleet vermicelli, chickpea curry and luquimat is served while guests from all different tours come together to eat and enjoy an open discussion with our Emirati hosts – an enlightening question-and-answer session where no topic is off-limits.

12pm: ENDS

Heritage Express runs The Emirati Hospitality Experience daily for Dhs250 per person. Look out for the special Emirati Cultural Iftar Experience running until April 6, which features a shorter bus tour, a visit to Diwan Mosque and iftar inside SMCCU.

The Emirati Hospitality Experience with Heritage Express, SMCCU, Al Fahidi Cultural Neighbourhood, Dubai, daily, various times throughout the week, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (050) 121 0569. heritageexpress.com