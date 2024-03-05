Sponsored: The popular Asian restaurant will be distributing meals to labour camps…

Beloved homegrown eatery, and ambassador of authentic South East Asian cuisine, Vietnamese Foodies is once again rolling up its sleeves for some important community action this Ramadan.

Their 1,000 Meals initiative will take place between March 13 and 22, during the Holy Month, allocating 100 iftar meals each day to labourers in camps across the UAE.

Headed into the hands of these hard-working heroes, the fast-breaking packs will include an appetiser, a main course, a bag of fruit and a drink.

This 1000 meals initiative, underscores family-run Vietnamese Foodies’ dedication to uplifting the local community and leaving a positive imprint on the place they’ve proudly called home since opening their doors in JLT back in January 2018.

Lily Hoa Nguyen, Co-Founder and Executive Chef of Vietnamese Foodies, said: “We are delighted to be able to prepare and distribute 100 meals a day, over the course of 10 days during the Holy Month.”

“Our team is ready to ensure this is a successful project that will benefit the local community and allow us to give back to those who need it. Ramadan is a very special time of year here in the UAE and across the world, and we are looking forward to entering into the spirit of the Holy Month.”

How you can help

And if you’d like to show support for the cause, you can order the Vietnamese Foodies Ramadan set menu (either in one of its seven Dubai restaurants or by delivery). Priced at just Dhs109, you can choose from a range of starters (satay, spring rolls, etc), soups (phos, tom yam, etc), salads (green papaya, beef salad, etc) and mains (chicken curry with rice, pad Thai with prawns, etc).

Vietnamese Foodies takes inspiration from the electric vibrancy of Saigon. It’s a brand known for its authentic, fresh, and delicious dishes brought to you at accessible prices.

Their core mission remains, celebrating the cuisine of the many-layered nation of Vietnam. Their biggest hitters are the iconic pho varieties with 14-hour-simmer broth, legendary banh mi sandwiches and the classic goi cuon rice paper rolls.

Vietnamese Foodies currently operates across seven locations, you can find the full list on the vietnamesefoodies.com website. @vietnamesefoodies

Images: Provided