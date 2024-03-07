Great news for football fans…

You’ll soon be able to enjoy the thrilling atmosphere of live football matches in Dubai as two new state-of-the-art stadiums are set to grace the cityscape. Designed to accommodate over 20,000 spectators each, the new Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium and the Al Wasl Stadium promise to redefine the sporting experience in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has approved the architectural design of the new innovate and eco-friendly football stadiums.

The Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium, located in Al Ruwayyah 3, boasts a avant-garden design featuring a circular roof supported by columns inspired by the moon and outer space. Surrounded by greenery, it incorporates eco-friendly systems and smart city requirements.

Meanwhile in Al Jaddaf, the Al Wasl Club Stadium will adopt a ‘city within a city’ design. Designed with sustainability at its core, the stadium seamlessly integrates open spaces and sports fields.

“The project demonstrates the dynamic evolution of Dubai’s sporting sector and the emirate’s dedication to enhancing sporting achievements and widening the fan base. It also underscores Dubai’s ambition to solidify its position as a leading global sports hub.” H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council added.

“The project aims to bolster Dubai’s clubs by enhancing their facilities and stadiums, thereby supporting their development strategies and nurturing local talent. The project is also designed to meet the future needs of the two premier clubs, which are among the largest and most esteemed in both the country and the region”.

No details have been announced regarding the completion dates of the projects. However, a team consisting of officials from the likes of Dubai Sports Council, the Roads & Transport Authority, and Dubai Municipality will be responsible for assigning the construction work to a specialised firm.

Images: Dubai Media Office