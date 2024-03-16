fbpx
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
CINEMA
CULTURE
RAMADAN
PODCAST
Indulge in a new sunset menu at La Cantine du Faubourg this Ramadan

Eat & Drink
Partner Content
Avatar photo
Written by:
What's On
10 hours ago

Sponsored: Live, love, eat…

There are several reasons why you probably already love La Cantine Du Faubourg, and the Parisian restaurant is now gathering attention for a whole new reason: a new sunset menu. 

Perfectly launched for Ramadan, the new menu is available exclusively for only two hours per day, from sunset at 6pm to 8pm throughout the week.

The delectable set menu is all yours for Dhs280 per person inclusive of soft drinks. You’d best get those bookings in now because the menu is only available over Ramadan.

What’s On the menu?

food la cantine

The menu is designed to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan which you can share with your loved ones.

You will start with a pumpkin and carrot soup before you move on to starters with options like roasted beetroot, edamame hummus and more on the menu. For mains, there’s rusted parsley seabass, braised lamb shoulder and more.

For a sweet treat end to your dining experience, there’s mandarin and almond parfait, fruits, and a selection of Arabic sweets for you to pick from.

You will dine in the stunning and intimate setup which looks as iconic as the Emirates Towers. The Dubai hotspot is already popular for lunch meet-ups, a sophisticated dinner, brunch, and after-work drinks, but no matter what you pick, it’s sure to be a magical time.

To make yourself a booking, or find out more about the Sunset Menu at La Cantine, get in touch with the team by calling (0)4 352 7105 or email info@lacantine.ae

To find out more about other La Cantine du Faubourg’s other deals, visit this link here.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, daily 6pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Images: La Cantine du Faubourg

