Sponsored: AI and Iftar – a match made in heaven…

Zenon, Dubai’s one-and-only immersive dining experience and premier AI-driven restaurant, invites you to indulge in an Iftar like no other. The ‘Under the Stars’ Iftar extravaganza is as much of a visual spectacle as a culinary one – a stunning feast for all the senses.

Choose this visual treat to break your fast and have the first meal of the day, with celestial and star-dedicated artworks that are showcased on the high-definition screens all across the indoor dining space. Guests can also enjoy dining outdoors in the open-air terrace under the sky.

What’s On the menu?

The exclusive Iftar menu has been carefully crafted by the culinary team led by the Executive Chef Lorenzo Buccarini. The flavours speak of Mediterranean influences and touches of Asian elements. On the menu you can sample highlights like tomato salad with stracciatella, pine nuts, and basil, the classic “Kibbeh” bulgur and mince beef kofte, poached Mediterranean seabass fillet and a selection of pastries including baklava, kunefe, and kadaifi.

To elevate your experience even further, you can choose from a choice of seating options. In the private dining area you can witness the chefs craft magical dishes before your eyes or outside, on the terrace, you can savour the weather and the views of the majestic fountain.

Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Downtown Dubai, daily throughout Ramadan, from sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0) 4 837 7222, zenonrestaurant.com

Images: Supplied