Beach lovers and luxury seekers: hold onto your sun hats because there’s a new player in town, and it’s redefining the boutique hotel experience in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Say kalimera to the breathtaking Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, where Aegean vibes meet Emirati elegance to create a paradise unlike any other. The secluded spot is ideally situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot.

This adults-only beachfront address features just 22 sumptuous rooms and suites boasting postcard-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, sun-drenched terraces, and each coming with their own 24/7 butler.

The Grecian-inspired hotel, with its iconic white-washed buildings, houses a stunning infinity pool, fitness centre, two restaurants, a luxe spa, and private beach. Guests are invited to indulge in Mediterranean delights at Thalassa or savour the flavours of Arabia at all-day dining restaurant, Oia Oasis.

And because a true retreat is all about pampering the soul, don’t miss the Anantara Spa experience. From Moroccan hammams to healing cryotherapy, it’s a boutique-style indulgence like no other.

Room rates starting from Dhs2,699 plus taxes for an Oia Sea View Room inclusive of breakfast, Dhs2,970 for a Fira Sea View Terrace Room, Dhs3,510 for a Perissa Sea View Beach Access Room, and Dhs8,730 for the Royal Santorini Duplex Suite spanning two floors with a private gym, two outdoor terraces, and direct pool access.

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Al Jarf 22, Ghantoot, Al Samha, Abu Dhabi. Now open. Room rates from Dhs2,699 plus taxes. Tel:(0)4 567 8666. anantara.com

