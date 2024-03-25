The beloved Arabian-style property will close its doors this summer…

If you love Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous mangroves as much as we do, take note: this is you last chance to enjoy one of the capital’s best-known, five-star properties overlooking Mangrove National Park. Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel will close its doors to the public on May 31, after serving happy guests for exactly 12 years.

Just minutes away from the heart of the city, visitors and residents have enjoyed the hotel’s unique mangrove setting, its 212 rooms and suites, delightful dining options, the What’s On Abu Dhabi 2024 award-winning Anantara Spa, and for business users, their conference centre and facilities. You can also check in to 3 to 10-bedroom apartments and enjoy private plunge pools, a rooftop garden and more here.

That said, you can still enjoy all of the above at this urban waterfront retreat for a full two months and more. Additionally for the next two weeks, their incredible Iftar spread at Ingredients restaurant’s Arabic buffet is yours to savour either indoors or on their al fresco terrace, with stunning views of the mangroves.

So much to do and see, so little time…

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Sheikh Zayed Street, Abu Dhabi, open until May 31. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @anantaraeasternmangroves