Sponsored: Prices start from Dhs199…

Zero Gravity has been drawing the crowds to its renowned beach club on the Dubai Marina beachfront for the last decade. From splash-tastic pool days to big beach brunch bonanza’s, there’s always something going on at this sun-soaked spot by day.

But if you’re looking to keep the party going by night, then you need to don your best swimwear and head to Paradiso, the new night brunch launching this Saturday. Bringing all the best bits of Zero Gravity’s weekend brunches to a night time soiree, Paradiso’s brunch package will run every Saturday from 8pm to midnight, with the party carrying on until the early hours.

The four hour package will take place every Saturday, priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. There’s even a special price for teachers and cabin crew, Dhs199 with a valid ID.

You’ll get to enjoy a dip in the pool and feast through unlimited international bites from the buffet, with all your favourite grazing plates from sliders to sushi on offer. Don’t miss a trip or two to the dessert area, where retro candy, sweet treats and rainbow-hued puddings await.

It’s all paired with a great selection of unlimited drinks served up at the array of bars dotted across the beach club.

And of course, as this is a Zero Gravity party, you’ll get to enjoy pool access all night long, so you can enjoy a dip in the dark while listening to the tunes of the resident DJ.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, 8pm to 12am, Saturdays, Dhs199 teachers and crew, Dhs249 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae