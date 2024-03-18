Expect plenty of family-friendly activities…

Can’t get enough of the beach? We have good news for you. Miral has just announced the development of two beaches at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island further adding to the existing lifestyle and leisure activities on the popular island.

The beaches will span a length of 280 meters each, adding a total of 560 meters worth of beachfront fun to Yas Island.

Here’s what we know…

West Beach: Located on the west side of the pier, West Beach on Yas Bay will be home to beachside play areas for children, world-class dining outlets, food trucks, pedestrian walkways, as well as rest and recreation facilities.

East Beach: Across the award-winning Etihad area, on the east side of the pier, you will find East Beach. It will be tailored more towards fitness with outdoor spaces and sports zones for beach football and volleyball.

There will be plenty of open seating areas and sunset loungers.

Speaking on the beach developments, Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer of Miral stated, “These upcoming experiences are an extension of our vision to enrich the diverse and unique experiences available to visitors on Yas Island, positioning it as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment while further contributing to Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism growth.”

At the moment, no completion date has been set but we are keeping our eye on any new information that arises. Stay tuned!

Yas Bay Waterfront is already home to over 20 restaurants and cafes, world-class nightlife concepts, a floating beach club, award-winning Etihad Arena, luxury hotels and an expansive promenade.

If you’re spending the day at the destination, there are plenty of things you can get up to with loved ones including visiting Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; and Yas Marina.

