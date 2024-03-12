For those dark roasted bean fiends…

Dubai, I’d argue has kind of become the Chicago of the Middle East, there are plenty of cool and hip new coffee shops constantly popping up around the city. We’re saying out with massive franchised brands that offer subpar coffee (If you know, you know) and in with slightly more boutique and warm-feeling coffee shops. So if you’re looking for new coffee shops that will curb your caffeine craving in Dubai, we have got you covered.

Here are 3 stunning new coffee shops in Dubai that are ideal for a coffee date.

Southpour

Southpour comes from the legends behind the brands we know and love like Pickl and Bon Bird. Say hello to a brand-new coffee shop that will give us all a new funky place to gather. Located conveniently next door to its siblings you’ll already know exactly where to find it.

Southpour, City Walk, Building 9, Al Wasl, open Sun to Thu 7am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 7am to 1am. @southpour.mena

Bellini Cafe

Bringing timeless Italian cuisine to Dubai, Bellini Cafe has a brand new look and feel from the Cipriani Dolci Family. Pink and perfectly pretty, the Bellini Cafe is the first of its kind in Dubai. The Bellini Cafe is hidden inside the latest residences set to open in Jumeirah, Mr. C Residences which has been developed by the Cipriani family as well.

Bellini Cafe, Water Canal, Jumeirah 2, Mr. C Hotels and Residences. Open from Mon, Mar 4. @bellinicafedubai

Ralph’s Cafe

We think we may have just found your next favourite hangout… The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Making its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates in March, the photogenic café is located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall.

Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 12am. @ralphscoffee

