A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 14 new things to do in Dubai this month:

A stunning new hotel

The striking 30-storey tower houses 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 126 of them suites – which ooze contemporary chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs. The Lana will be a foodie playground with eight dining concepts to tuck into. These include Michelin-lauded chef Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara, which promises a bold menu of the finest Basque recipes; and acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s dazzling Mediterranean restaurant, Riviera. Hotel guests will also be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah, also operated by Dorchester Collection, where they can access the soon-to-open LAVITA beach club.

Rates from Dhs3,900. dorchestercollection.com

The best chef in the world’s restaurant is here

Chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, has been recognised as the Best Chef in the World for three consecutive years by Best Chef Awards. At The Link, the daring culinary master presents StreetXO. From the same team as Madrid’s 3 Michelin Star DiverXO, StreetXO will serve up “very powerful cuisine full of flavour,” the chef told What’s On.

Streetxo, The Garden, 4th floor, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 12am. @streetxo.dubai

Testing friendships

The Six is home to more than 1,000 games. You can pick a game for yourself or ask one of the resident experts for a recommendation. Each player must pay Dhs35 for an unlimited amount of game time. The café also has an extensive menu, so everybody is sure to find something to their liking.

The Six, Sunrise Bay, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 9am to 12am, Sat and Sun 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 334 2666, @thesixcafe

Say hello to the new cafe Bellini Cafe

Bellini Cafe, opening in Dubai on Monday, March 4, is bringing timeless Italian cuisine to Dubai with a brand-new look and feel. Pink and perfectly pretty, from the iconic Cipriani Dolci family, the Bellini Cafe is the first of its kind in Dubai.

Bellini Cafe, Water Canal, Jumeirah 2, Mr. C Hotels and Residences. Open from Mon, Mar 4. @bellinicafedubai

Yoga with a view

Located 18-floors up at the award-winning Talise Spa, HWH Studio is led by world-renowned yogi Adrienne Everett. The gorgeous light-filled space boasts magical views over the Palm Jumeirah and the sparkling Arabian Gulf – the perfect backdrop for an immersive “in-the-zone” wellness experience.

HWH Studio, Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Tel:(0)58 552 0414. jumeirah.com / @hwhstudiodubai

Brand new brunching

Famous for their roast dinners and Friday night quizzes, The Coterie has launched a brand new day brunch. Starting on March 9, A Day at the Races is the perfect opportunity to enjoy all the British classics including fish and chips, marmite roasties and chicken poppers.

The Coterie, Ibn Battuta, Saturdays from March 9, Dhs275 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs435 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 566 4240 @the.coterie.group

Aether W The Palm

Hidden behind the walls of the stunning property that is W Dubai, The Palm, is new speakeasy Aether – an exclusive, nightlife experience inspired by the forces of nature, the four elements – fire, water, air and earth. Here, it’s all about fantastic cocktails and a curated selection of sounds.

Aether, W Dubai, The Palm, Tues to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 245 5800, @aetherdubai

A beach club with no vowels

BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously Insta-worthy decor. Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, 11am to 7pm Sun to Weds, 11am to 12am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)58575 0805. @bchclbdxb

Business Lunching

The Stunningly pink and perfect Flamingo Room by tashas is offering guests a delightful deal on weekdays from 12pm t0 3pm, where you can get a two-course meal for Dhs135. If you want a sweet treat to round out your meal it’s an additional Dhs35. Expect star dishes such as their butternut carpaccio, or the cacio e pepe pasta.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs135 per person. @flamingoroomae

Too Much Trouble

So Much Trouble is the latest entrant strutting down, frills swaying and cape in tow. That is the vibe, glamorous and gorgeous. Brought to you by Solutions Group, this is the one-stop-shop for all the ladies who like cute designer bags because what else could make your heart sing more than some Monet and mixology.

So Much Trouble, hidden inside Papa’s, InterContinental Hotel, Floor 1, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina, open Tue to Sat 4pm to 12am. @somuchtroubledubai

Arte museum

Fans of digital art, this one’s for you: There’s an immersive new art museum opening in Dubai, and it’s already renowned around the world. From the masterminds at world-class digital media design company d’strict, Arte Museum is now open in Dubai Mall.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, 10am to 11pm, tickets priced at Dhs109 per person, @artemuseum_dubai

Alo yoga

Run, not walk, to Dubai Mall, as all your athleisure aesthetic dreams are about to come true. Beloved (and celebrity approved) athletic wear and athleisure brand Alo Yoga has officially opened its doors in Dubai Mall.

@alo.me

Ladies’ night at the club

One of Dubai’s favourite nightlife venues, SKY2.0 is now offering ladies a brand new offer where you can enjoy free entry and two free drinks when you arrive before midnight, on Thursdays. Entry usually costs Dhs300 for ladies so this is the perfect opportunity to gather the girls and get those dancing shoes on.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Thu 10.30pm to 12am. @sky2.0dubai

Anantara Santorini

Nestled on the unassuming waterfront between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a former royal home has been transformed into a paradisiacal Grecian-inspired retreat in Ghantoot. This gorgeous beachfront property is a boutique resort of just 22 keys. Retreat from the towering skylines of the city to a low-lying resort that features secluded suites with an oceanic aesthetic and sun-drenched terraces, its own stretch of sand, an outdoor pool and around-the-clock butler service. Get pampered at the Anantara Spa, catch a film at the private cinema, or dine on the shorefront with picture-perfect sea views. Bliss.

Rates from Dhs2,610. anantara.com

