Enjoy an incredible Moroccan spread when you break your fast during the Holy Month of Ramadan this year, with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha.

This year, brand new treats are waiting to be enjoyed for iftar during Ramadan, as Novotel Dubai Al Barsha unveils a specially-curated buffet by guest chef, Chef Maria Merouane. With flavours aplenty and skills that will introduce diners in Dubai to a lavish spread of traditional delights, rich culinary traditions are yours to savour.

Diners are invited to a memorable Iftar affair for AED 160 per person, which will have you savouring the ayuthentic Moroccan flavours during the Holy Month.

The irresistible iftar spread will comprise a fascinating blend of traditional delights with innovative editions, as guests are invited to break their fast with dates and a drink of choice including the orange blossom juice, refreshing and health-packed pomegranate, as well as the cooling, universally loved favourite, laban. When you’re ready to move to their brilliant buffet selection, you can begin with classics such as the harira soup, as well as soups, bread selections, cheese, labneh and more, as well as hot mezze picks such as their assorted kaftas, maakouda batata and much more.

A menu from Morocco without the ubiquitous couscous would be incomplete, and you get just that, along with the saffa madfoona and lambouzi, as well as mouthwatering mains such as the Moroccan beef, chicken skewers and the fish tagine. For your little ones, a tasty pasta selection awaits, and when you’re ready to round off a very memorable iftar on a sweet note, an exciting line-up of dreamy desserts such as the honey and almond briouat, sesame and honey cookies and mssemen sellou are only a few of what you can tuck in to.

Flanked by the flavours of Morocco and cradled in typical Novotel fashion, this Ramadan, your iftar experience is about to touch new heights. To make things even sweeter, ALL loyalty members receive 20 per cent off every iftar and earn double the reward points.

365 Restaurant, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, Dhs160, sunset to 10pm. Tel: (0) 56 999 4822. novoteldubaialbarsha.com

