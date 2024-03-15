Sponsored: Looking for a caterer in Dubai?

Whether you’re planning an intimate meal with friends, a wedding or birthday celebration, or a full blown party, the right caterer can make or break an event. And, with over 15 years of experience under its belt, there’s a reason Dish is known as one of the top premier catering and event management companies in Dubai.

Crowd-pleasing creations

From sophisticated canapés to elaborate menus, fine dining to BBQ, Chef Joey Brereton’s creations will leave a lasting impression on guests. Have a unique menu in mind? Chef Joey can craft a bespoke menu tailored to leave a lasting impression on your guests, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.

“Our philosophy is to deliver the highest standard by providing service with personality, on schedule execution, and food that steals the show,” added Kelly Dyason, Managing Director of Dish.

Renowned service

In fact: you’ve probably indulged in Dish’s delicious offerings without realising as the team are preferred vendors for MOTF, Dubai Opera, Concrete Dubai, and even managed the VIP catering at the Ed Sheeran concert in January.

Attention to detail

Whether you’re seeking a custom menu or would rather opt for Dish’s signature offerings, the company will go above and beyond to deliver. With a focus on delivering memorable experiences, Dish Catering continues to set the standard for events in Dubai, promising unmatched quality and professionalism with every occasion.

To find out more information visit dish .ae or contact the team on 056 826 9839 to plan your next event.

Dish Catering, Rawabeh Commercial Building (near Alserkal Avenue), Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Open Mon to Fri 9am to 5pm, Tel: (0)4 529 8917, dish.ae, @dishcatering

