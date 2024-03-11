Sponsored: Break your fast under the stars…

For an iftar or suhoor celebration in Dubai, consider Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection where a grand atmosphere awaits over the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The five-star beachfront hotel is inviting you and your loved ones to an enchanting world where a unique experience awaits at the Grand Garden Lawn. Set amidst the lush green grounds, you are invited to a celebration of rich heritage and flavours as you dine under the stars.

Grand Starlit Iftar

Round up your nearest and dearest, break your fast against a gorgeous backdrop of twinkling lights and under the light of the stars.

You will have plenty of Arabian dishes to pick from including appetizers, fresh salads, main courses such as pasta from a live station, soups, saj, shawarma, vegetable jalfrzi, baked chicken, and much more. You can pair your meal with a refreshing beverage or juice selection.

To ensure you leave on a sweet note, there are various sweet treats to pick from including kunafa, baklawa, banana pudding, ice cream, cakes, pudding, etc.

As you tuck in and catch up with loved ones, you will be serenaded with live entertainment to make the night even more magical.

Iftar is priced at Dhs190 per person and begins at sunset (time varies) until 8.30pm.

Suhoor

For Suhoor, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection is offering up an a la carte menu with local delights. If you’re having a grand time, you can stay on post your meal and enjoy shisha in a specially designated area located near the Iftar space.

Suhoor runs from 8.30pm until 1am.

For reservations, call 04 3995000, or email the team at hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com

Habtoor Grand Resort – Autograph Collection, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, iftar: sunset until 8.30pm and suhoor: 8.30pm until 1am, Tel: (0)4 399 5000, marriott.com, @habtoorgrandhappenings, @habtoorgrandresort

Images: Supplied