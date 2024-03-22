Movie magic…

We love a good deal, and over Ramadan, Vox Cinemas is inviting movie fans to the cinema to enjoy a film for just Dhs25.

The movies with which you can avail of the cool offer are all family-friendly, meaning a family of four can enjoy a movie for just Dhs100.

The cinema offer is valid every day from March 15 to April 10, 2024, and is valid across VOX Cinemas across the UAE.

These are the family-friendly movies you can watch:

The Adventures of Paddington 2

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG)

Cats in the Museum (PG)

Dolphin Boy (G)

Dogs At the Opera

Wish (PG)

The Smurf’s Next Adventure (G)

The Inseparables (G)

Migration (PG)

Book your seats here.

Moviegoers, do note that the offer cannot be bundled with any other offer, voucher, promotion, or bank offer.

Other Ramadan offers…

Since this is Ramadan, Vox Cinemas have added two new items on their menu: Luqaimat and a Vimto slush which you can enjoy with prices starting from Dhs35. It will make a sweet addition to your popcorn or nachos…

Want a true Ramadan experience? At Vox Cinemas’ Gold and Theatre you can enjoy an iftar platter for Dhs99. The platter features dates, lentil soup, saffron lamb and freekeh or oriental chicken, accompanied by sticky date pudding and a soft drink.

Other films at the cinema

If you’re up for some thrills, scares or laughs, then the family-friendly movies above aren’t going to cut it. Thankfully, there are plenty of other flicks you can book.

Head here to check out all the movie listings and to find the Vox Cinemas closest to you, visit this link here.

