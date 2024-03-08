It’s all happening this month…

Layali Ramadan

This celebration of culture and shopping in Abu Dhabi takes place from March 8 to April 14, and you get to immerse yourself in an experience that has you voyaging through the city’s vibrant retail scene. Get set to be thrilled by a showcase of top local and regional talent, as you celebrate the holy month with your near and dear ones. Read more here.

Abrahamic Family House

Find yourself amid lively gatherings at the Abrahamic Family House’s Ramadan Village majlis, as you engage in spiritual reflection and celebrate moments of togetherness with your family. With a dedicated children’s corner, the Ramadan Village ensures there’s something for everyone.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Celebrate the Emirati tradition of ‘Hag Al Laila’ at The Galleria Al Maryah Island for the first time, as one of the capital’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations has a unique experience planned for your little ones. Children carry paper bags as they visit neighbours and receive sweet treats and gifts. At The Galleria Al Maryah Island, this special event takes place from March 22 to 24 on Level 3, Central Kitchens, offering children and families the opportunity to celebrate this adored tradition.

Yas Waterfront Market

Head down to the plaza in front of Etihad Arena every evening from March 22 between 9pm and 2am, where traditional decor and a lively ambiance shall welcome you as you stroll through the outdoor market’s offerings of traditional clothing, homegrown perfume brands and more. Satiate your late-night hunger pangs with regional favourites including the luqaimat, rigag and koshari, as well as steaming cups of tea.

The Ripe Market

At Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, The Ripe Market will launch a pop-up within the mall’s Ramadan village. Available for the public to enjoy every Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 1am, the pop-up is up from March 9 to April 14. You’re invited to explore various homegrown businesses, and families and friends will gather to experience a one-of-a-kind, locally-sourced shopping experience while enjoying arts and crafts stations, workshops, entertainment, and souvenir stalls.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Unforgettable moments await visitors at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s Ramadan Village all month long, from 8pm to 12am daily during the holy month, and from 4pm to 10pm during Eid. With plenty of fun activities for children and adults, the soothing sounds of the oud and qanoun will enchant visitors as they participate in exciting games, while discovering a face-painting area, a henna station, Ayyalah dance performances and of course, the chance to win countless prizes.

Hudayriyat Island

Live a brilliant Ramadan experience at Hudayriyat Island’s traditional souk, where the spirit of the season comes alive through various activities and cultural showcases. Available to visit every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 1am during Ramadan, the entertainment area and bazaar will come alive with lots to see, do and experience. Activities will include a solo oud show, hakawati storytelling, a cultural bazaar to discover, a tarabish band show, solo qanoon performances and much more.

