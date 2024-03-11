Sponsored: All the reasons you need to be at Emirates Golf Club this Ramadan…

This Ramadan, feast like royalty at The Royal Iftar by Emirates Golf Club. At this iconic location, settle into a luxurious outdoor setting and tuck into a wide variety of Ramadan delights – a specially curated, extensive menu made up of delicious iftar offerings, including live cooking stations and delicacies with a Middle Eastern twist to make your meal special.

Available every day from sunset to 9pm, this get-together is perfect for families, friends and corporate meetings, so gather your loved ones for a night to remember. All you have to do is enjoy the lush greenery of the perfectly manicured lawn. The setting can accommodate up to 1000 people, and there is an indoor space available if you need it.

What’s On the menu?

On the menu you can sample appetizers and salads, crudités, raw vegetables, and dressing, soups, hot mezze, live stations, an Oriental mixed grill, main courses, Arabic desserts, international desserts, Ramadan drinks and condiments and even a live ice cream counter.

At the live stations, you can choose from a variety of options – build your own shawarma with whatever condiments your heart desires, or a plate of fresh pasta of your liking, or freshly grilled tandoori beef.

All the reasons

For those late lounging nights, shisha will be available till 11pm. Private venues for corporate Iftar or Suhour gatherings are also available, and if you’re bringing a crowd, you can buy 10 spots and pay for only 9. That’s a deal, if you ask us, and perfect for those large groups you’re looking to treat.

Getting there is also easy – you can take a ride to Al Khail Station on the metro or if you’re driving, there will be plenty of parking spaces available.

Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Media City, every day, sunset to 11pm, Dhs295 per person inclusive of food and special drinks, Dhs95 per child 5 to 11 years, 4 and below dine free, Tel: (0) 4 417 9999, dubaigolf.com

Images: Supplied