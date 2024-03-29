A weekend road closure will be in effect in the capital…

A partial road closure has been announced for one of the capital’s major roads, as announced by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi.

The road closure will include two lanes on the E12 highway, commonly known as Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road: both the right land heading towards the UAE capital, as well as the left lane that you would normally take to get to Yas Island.

It has been confirmed by the ITC that the above will be in effect from midnight onwards, on Saturday, March 30 up until 5 am on Monday, April 1. That’s all of this weekend, so if your weekend plans include the E12, it might help to map out your route in advance to get around safely and conveniently.

Drivers and riders in the capital are advised to pay special attention to the traffic rules and abide by all regulations, to ensure safe and smooth travel.

