Global football greats Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Frenchman Karim Benzema could potentially lock horns in Abu Dhabi at the Saudi Super Cup, after it was revealed today that the tournament would be played in the UAE capital from April 8 to 11.

The four teams confirmed to play include the Saudi Pro League’s Al Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Hilal, as well as Al Wehda.

What is certain to be an electrifying weekend of football action kicks off on April 8, with Al Ittihad taking on Al Wehda at Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium. This will be followed by a mouthwatering contest between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in a late night game.

The final will be contested on April 11 to crown the winner of what is expected to be a weekend of extraordinary football in the capital, with some of the biggest names of this generation squaring off.

