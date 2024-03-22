Inspired by the Balearic islands of Spain, you’ll be soaking in European seaside bliss right here in the heart of glittering Dubai, at this luxurious Ibiza-inspired experience. Attentive service, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled views play the perfect host, as you plunge into a retreat of calm indulgence here.

Spanish indulgence is all yours to enjoy, when you arrive at the sun-kissed sidelines of Tagomago’s brand-new pool at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Food, drink and activities

Guests aged 16 and over are invited to explore a precise, yet extensive menu of poolside delights, curated in true Spanish style for guests seeking a terrific Tagomago experience, while being pampered by the temperature-controlled sweetwater pool. Soft sunbeds, refreshing beverages and a beach menu that greets early risers will have you losing yourself to the ultimate beachside experience in the palm of dreamy Dubai.

At this Mediterranean-inspired retreat, the private beach is the perfect spot for you to lay back and let the sunshine bathe you in the company of friends and family, as you create lasting memories away from the bustle of the booming metropolis. Enjoy exciting beachside and sea-centric activities such as paddleboarding, as well as children’s football, completely free of charge, as you let sun, sand and a sweetwater spray take your weekend programming.

Pricing

If you plan to visit during the week with the family, passe are priced at Dhs150 (non redeemable) for ages 13 and above, and at Dhs100 for children 5 to 13. If you plan to escape the stresses of the week that was with a well-earned slice of weekend indulgence, it is all yours to enjoy at Dhs200 for ages 13 and above, and Dhs150 for children aged 5 to 13, both non-redeemable. Pool passes are available for ages 16 and above to enjoy at Dhs200 during the week, and at Dhs250 in the weekend.

Tagomago, where your Ibiza-inspired dreams are about to come true.