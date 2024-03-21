It’s possibly one of the most Instagrammed spots of the gorgeous museum…

The Louvre Abu Dhabi constantly gives art lovers a reason to visit with new exhibitions, events, workshops and activities. However, visiting the iconic museum is incomplete without gazing at the stunning dome.

Want to visit the museum’s iconic centrepiece for free without having to visit the art galleries? Here’s how you can do it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louvre Abu Dhabi (@louvreabudhabi)

Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors get free entry to see the dome post-sunset. While you may miss the ‘rain of light’, the dome still looks very majestic. What is the rain of light? If you didn’t know, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s dome is made of eight layers that filter in sunlight during the day causing a mesmerising display for visitors.

You can get free entry to the dome over Ramadan from Tuesday to Thursday 6.30pm to 1am and Friday to Sunday 8.30pm to 1am. Do note, that visitors won’t be able to enter the museum after 12.30am, and you will not be allowed to enter the permanent galleries and temporary exhibition spaces.

Ticket information…

Want to see it all? Tickets to Louvre Abu Dhabi can be purchased on louvreabudhabi.ae and are priced at Dhs60 for adults. Children under 18 enter for free. If you’re a teacher, with the UAE military or are partaking in a workshop at the museum, tickets are Dhs30. Senior citizens (above 60) and people of determination do not need to pay for a ticket. The museum ticket will allow you access to the dome and gaze at it in all its glory before you head to the permanent galleries and temporary exhibitions.

Read more and purchase your tickets here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, free entry to the dome over Ramadan, post sunset, Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi